Gardaí appeal for help finding pregnant teenager who missed hospital appointment

Zoe Hitchcock (16) was last seen on Christmas Day.

By Nicky Ryan Monday 31 Dec 2018, 4:25 PM
A picture of Zoe issued by the Garda Press Office.
Image: Garda Press Office
A picture of Zoe issued by the Garda Press Office.
A picture of Zoe issued by the Garda Press Office.
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager in Dublin.

Zoe Hitchcock (16) is from Dublin 1 and was last seen in Dublin City Centre on Christmas Day.

In a statement, gardaí said they are concerned for Zoe’s welfare as she is seven months pregnant and did not attend a scheduled hospital appointment today.

Zoe is described as: 

  • 5′ 1″ in height
  • Medium build
  • Dyed blonde hair
  • Blue eyes

She was last seen wearing:

  • Long sleeved black and white top
  • Pink and white fur body warmer
  • Black dress
  • Pink boots

She is known to frequent the Tallaght area.

Anyone with information in asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 6668600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

