Gardaí appeal for help finding pregnant teenager who missed hospital appointment

A picture of Zoe issued by the Garda Press Office.

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager in Dublin.

Zoe Hitchcock (16) is from Dublin 1 and was last seen in Dublin City Centre on Christmas Day.

In a statement, gardaí said they are concerned for Zoe’s welfare as she is seven months pregnant and did not attend a scheduled hospital appointment today.

Zoe is described as:

5′ 1″ in height

Medium build

Dyed blonde hair

Blue eyes

She was last seen wearing:

Long sleeved black and white top

Pink and white fur body warmer

Black dress

Pink boots

She is known to frequent the Tallaght area.

Anyone with information in asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 6668600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.