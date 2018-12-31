Gardaí appeal for help finding pregnant teenager who missed hospital appointment

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager in Dublin.
Zoe Hitchcock (16) is from Dublin 1 and was last seen in Dublin City Centre on Christmas Day.
In a statement, gardaí said they are concerned for Zoe’s welfare as she is seven months pregnant and did not attend a scheduled hospital appointment today.
Zoe is described as:
- 5′ 1″ in height
- Medium build
- Dyed blonde hair
- Blue eyes
She was last seen wearing:
- Long sleeved black and white top
- Pink and white fur body warmer
- Black dress
- Pink boots
She is known to frequent the Tallaght area.
Anyone with information in asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 6668600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.
