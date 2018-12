GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for the public’s help in locating a woman missing since Tuesday.

Rachel O’Donoghue was last seen at her home in Hyde Road, Prospect, Co Limerick just before midnight.

She is described as:

5ft 5 inches in height

With black hair

And green eyes

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214340 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.