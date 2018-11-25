Concern for woman who has been missing for over two weeks

Mary Ann Delaney Source: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a 25-year-old woman who is missing from Co Cork.

Mary Ann Delaney, who lives in Mallow, has been missing since 8 November.

She is described as being 5’7″ in height, with long black hair and blue eyes. What Mary Ann was wearing when last seen is not known.

Anyone with information of her whereabouts has been asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Note: Mary Ann was originally described as being 5’3″ in height, but gardaí later corrected this to 5’7″.