Family very concerned for woman who has been missing since Saturday

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 37-year-old woman who has been missing since Saturday.

Eavan Murphy (whose first name is pronounced Yvonne) was last seen in Listowel in Co Kerry on Saturday morning.

Eavan is described as 5’2” in height, of medium build with brown hair. When last seen she was wearing a white GAP jumper and black trousers.

Anyone with information of her whereabouts or anyone who has any information has been asked to contact Listowel Garda Station on 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

A Garda spokesperson said gardaí and Eavan’s family “are very concerned for her safety”.