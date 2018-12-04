Navy detains Irish fishing vessel off Mizen Head

THE NAVAL SERVICE has detained an Irish fishing vessel around 170 nautical miles off Mizen Head.

In a statement, the Defence Forces said it was in relation to an alleged breach of fishing regulations.

It’s currently being escorted by the LÉ Samuel Beckett to Dingle, Co Kerry. It is expected to arrive tomorrow morning.

On arrival, it will be handed over to An Garda Síochána.

This is the fifth such vessel detained by the Naval Service so far this year.

The Defence Forces conducts these inspections in line with its obligations in the services it provides to the State.