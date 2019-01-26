This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Mock wall built as protest gets underway against a hard border Brexit

The Taoiseach said yesterday that if Brexit goes wrong soldiers may return to the border.

By Adam Daly Saturday 26 Jan 2019, 3:35 PM
Demonstrators hold banners on the Northern Ireland/Republic of Ireland border.
HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE have gathered at the Dundalk-Newry border to protest against the prospect of any type of border in the outcome of a hard Brexit.

Border Communities Against Brexit (BCAB) encouraged people from cross-border populations to come and express their “fears and concerns” about the potential for a hard border in Ireland. 

The protest got underway this afternoon, with a mock wall and army watchtower built to make “a stand against Brexit, against borders, against division”.

“We never want to see a border on this island again,” BCAB said. 

Demonstration organisers went as far as putting ‘troops’ at the mock border wall to illustrate their concern that Ireland could be heading back to the days when there were border checkpoints.  

Brexit Actors in military fatigues take part in an anti-Brexit rally at the border. Source: Brian Lawless via PA images

During an interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos yesterday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was asked what the border is going to look like “if they screw this up”

Varadkar said it would “involve people in uniform and it may involve the need, for example, for cameras, physical infrastructure, possibly a police presence, or an army presence to back it up”.

With the Withdrawal Agreement being voted down by the House of Commons, and no border solutions being put forward by the British, the Taoiseach’s comments are viewed as a stark warning as 29 March rapidly approaches. 

Speaking to Sky News at the border protest, Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald was critical of Varadkar for “summoning up” the imagery of troops back at checkpoints.

He needs to be absolutely solidly clear to the British government and to everybody else that there will be no hard border, there will be no troops at checkpoints and that we will not tolerate the disruption that the Breixteers intend on bringing to our land. 

McDonald went on to echo her speech from the ‘Beyond Brexit’ conference earlier today, in which she called for the government to convene a forum to begin planning for Irish unity.

British Prime Minister Theresa May will put her Withdrawal Agreement back before the House of Commons this Tuesday.

With reporting from Christina Finn 

