Town in shock after popular local killed in incident where garda was dragged 500 metres by car

Scene of the fatal accident in Castleblayney, Co Monaghan.

A MAN WHO died after the car he was driving was crashed into by another vehicle that was dragging along a garda has been named.

Stephen Marron (47) from Castleblayney, Co Monaghan, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident, which took place last night at around 11.30pm on the Main Street of the town.

A garda had attempted to stop a silver Audi A6 close to Castleblayney Garda Station. The Audi drove off and the garda was dragged by the car for about 500 metres before it crashed into another car, a Skoda Octavia.

Marron was driving the Skoda car when it was crashed into and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda where a post-mortem examination was due to be carried out by the State Pathologist.

The garda involved in the incident has been named as Michael Devlin (31). He was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda for treatment for facial, head and leg injuries.

Devlin – who is stationed in Monaghan Garda Station – has since been released from hospital.

A 34-year-old man was arrested at the scene last night and remains in custody at Carrickmacross Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Following the incident, the matter was referred to GSOC, the garda watchdog body, who deployed a team of investigators to the scene to further examine what had happened.

Tributes

The priests of the Parish of Muckno – of which Stephen was an active member – said that they were “shocked and deeply saddened” by the death.

Stephen was highly involved with the local parish and community. He served as assistant sacristan at Saint Mary’s Church, Castleblayney and Saint Patrick’s Church, Oram, as well as a Minister of the Word.

He was also highly involved with local sports organisations.

“Stephen was the go-to-man for everyone in the community of Muckno parish,” Parish Priest of Muckno, Canon Shane McCaughey, said.

“He was a disciple of Jesus Christ who asks his followers to love God and love neighbour.

Stephen bore witness to his faith through the generosity and kindness that he showed to all who were in any kind of need. In the words of Scripture, ‘Let them rest from their labours, for their good deeds go with them’

Sinn Féin councillor Colm Carthy – from the nearby town of Carrickmacross – said that Castleblaney was “a very close-knit community” and the town was in shock following the incident.

“It really is a tragic thing to happen… It’s tragic at any time of the year, but happening this close Christmas is terrible,” he said.

It’s a dark cloud over the town, but in saying that the community will rally together to support the family.

Gardai have renewed their appeal for witnesses that may have been in or around Castleblaney last night at the time of the collision to contact Carrickmacross Garda Station on 042 9690190, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.