Man dies after being knocked down by 4x4 in Kildare

A MAN IN his 40s has died after he was knocked down and killed in Kildare.

At around 6,50pm, the man was struck by a 4×4 on the Dublin Road in Monasterevin. He was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the 4×4 was uninjured.

A garda spokesman said: “The deceased has been removed to the mortuary at Naas Hospital where a post-mortem will be carried out, the local Coroner has been notified.

“Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to contact them at Kildare Garda Station 045-527730 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.”