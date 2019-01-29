€7.5k found in a woman's boot was the proceeds of crime, High Court rules

THE HIGH COURT has deemed €10,700 in cash found in a ladies knee-high boot and in a man’s jacket by gardaí during the search of a house in south Dublin are the proceeds of crime.

The Criminal Assets Bureau claimed that the money was found in the home of Lisa Moore and her partner Robert Keeley at Donomore Crescent, Tallaght, Dublin 24 on 31 August 2016 was the proceeds of crime.

Moore claimed the cash was not the proceeds of crime and said it came from the sale of a car that belonged to her. Keeley did not make any application in regards the cash.

The CAB application in respect of the cash was due to be heard by Ms Justice Carmel Stewart at the High Court.

However, the matter was settled following talks between lawyers for both CAB and Ms Moore.

Arsing out of the settlement Ms Justice Stewart was informed that an order deeming the cash the proceeds of crime could be made.

CAB accepted that Moore, who had claimed the cash came from the sale of a car that belonged to her, is not involved in criminal activity and has no criminal convictions.

CAB said her partner Robert Keeley is part of an organised crime group involved in the sale and supply of drugs and the theft of high-end cars taken during burglaries.

He associates with known criminals has a number of criminal convictions. for mainly road traffic offences, CAB said.

During the search of the couple’s home CAB said €3,200 was found in the pocket of a man’s jacket, and €7,500 was found in a knee-high boot in a bedroom where designer items were also found.

Other items found in the search included a CBD key programmer, which is a device used for programming car keys, an anti-surveillance machine used to detect eavesdropping devices, and wired or wireless camera, and a diagnostic laptop.

CAB said there is bulletproof glass in the front door and windows of the property, and a sophisticated CCTV system has also been installed in the property which is decorated to a high standard.

The search was carried out as part of an investigation into the unauthorised taking of vehicles in the Dublin area, where Gardai at two other premises linked to Keeley recovered stolen property including cars and illegal drugs.

CAB says the cash are the proceeds of crime and that Moore and Keeley, who have two children together and are in receipt of social welfare payments of approximately €400 per week, were living a lifestyle way above what could be funded by legitimate means.

CAB had sought an order in respect of the cash under Section 3 of the 1996 Proceeds of Crime Act, having previously secured orders freezing the money.

Moore had denied CAB’s claim in regards the cash and had previously been granted legal aid by the court to contest CAB’s claim.

CAB disputed her explanation, that the money had come from the sale of a car, which it claimed lacked detail.

Keeley had made no claim in respect of the money, nor had he offered any explanation about the other items seized following the search of their house, CAB added.

CAB added that Keeley had said the bulletproof glass was installed after shots were fired at the house in 2012.

