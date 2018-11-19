This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Two more men arrested as part of money laundering investigation

Three other men were arrested last week.

By Órla Ryan Monday 19 Nov 2018, 6:13 PM
1 hour ago 4,671 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4348022
File photo of gardaí
Image: Mark Stedman/RollingNews.ie
File photo of gardaí
File photo of gardaí
Image: Mark Stedman/RollingNews.ie

TWO MORE MEN have been arrested as part of an investigation into money laundering.

Two men in their 30s were arrested in Clondalkin in Dublin this morning and are being detained in Clondalkin Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Both arrests were made as part of an ongoing investigation into criminal activities in the Killarney area of Co Kerry.

Gardaí said the arrests are directly connected to the arrests of three other men in their 30s in Kerry last week.

Those men were arrested after the Criminal Assets Bureau, supported by gardaí from the Kerry, conducted an operation in the county on Thursday.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

