Two more men arrested as part of money laundering investigation

TWO MORE MEN have been arrested as part of an investigation into money laundering.

Two men in their 30s were arrested in Clondalkin in Dublin this morning and are being detained in Clondalkin Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Both arrests were made as part of an ongoing investigation into criminal activities in the Killarney area of Co Kerry.

Gardaí said the arrests are directly connected to the arrests of three other men in their 30s in Kerry last week.

Those men were arrested after the Criminal Assets Bureau, supported by gardaí from the Kerry, conducted an operation in the county on Thursday.