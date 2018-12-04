This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Tuesday 4 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Criminals are using social media to recruit Irish students as 'money mules'

Advertisements for “get rich quick” or fake jobs on Facebook are being used to dupe people, gardaí said.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 4 Dec 2018, 5:44 PM
38 minutes ago 2,920 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4375679

8763 Garda_90560015 Det Supt Gerard Walsh, Chief Supt Pat Lordan and Keith Gross from the Banking Payments Federation of Ireland Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

YOUNG PEOPLE IN Ireland are being targeted by criminals, who convince them to allow their bank accounts to be used to illegally transfer money, gardaí have said.

Gardaí have conducted the operation alongside colleagues as Europol over the past three months, and have identified 420 accounts in Ireland being used as “money mules” where criminals launder their money. 

High-level criminals are using the bank accounts of Irish people to distribute the proceeds of crime and fraud from outside the jurisdiction, Chief Superintendent Pat Lordan said at a press conference this afternoon. 

Lordan said that current money laundering legislation has made it more difficult for criminals engaged in such activities to open Irish bank accounts, meaning that they are turning to alternative means to gain access to the proceeds of their crimes.

Tricked by the idea of easy money, people commonly targeted included people new to the State, students and the unemployed. Advertisements for “get rich quick” or fake jobs on Facebook are being used to dupe people also, gardaí said. Others are targeted as part of romance fraud, where they’ve never actually met the person they’re speaking to online.

He said that students in particular are being targeted, and may become part of these activities by agreeing to allow their accounts to be used to transfer money in and out – often in the tens of thousands of euro – for a small fee. 

Throughout Europe, 168 people across Europe have been arrested in connection with such money laundering. In all, 1,500 money mules were identified across Europe. 

In the operation conducted in Ireland since September, the 420 accounts had identified had allowed €14.6 million to pass through them in the past two to three years.

Gardaí have found that the so-called money mules they’ve discovered can be either complicit or unwitting participants in the money laundering, and Detective Superintendent Gerard Walsh warned that people found guilty of money laundering can face up to 14 years in jail.

The advice from gardaí is – if you have received money into your account that you suspect to be from a criminal network – to report it immediately. 

“You can’t really say you didn’t know,” gardaí said. 

During the three-month operation, gardaí also identified five “herders” operating in Ireland. The herders are responsible for recruiting the money mules, and go onto student campuses and use social media such as Facebook and Twitter to recruit people. 

Of the mule accounts identified since September, gardaí said there were 165 victims of crime where the money came from – and came from outside Ireland. 

They’ve interviewed 30 people in relation to the incidents, and carried out 15 searches. 

Lordan said that over the course of their investigations, gardaí expect to make a number of arrests in the coming months. The network that gardaí targeted in this operation is now “defunct”.

“We need to get young people aware of this issue,” he added. “If something is too good to be true, then it probably is. The earlier this is reported to us, the better.

It helps us to put [the criminals] out of business. [The money] is no good to them if they can’t get it out of the system.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		David Attenborough:'The collapse of our civilisation is on the horizon'
    51,615  100
    2
    		Supporters of English language teachers protest at school after sudden closure
    44,786  55
    3
    		Ballon D'Or host apologises for asking first female winner Ada Hegerberg if she knows how to 'twerk'
    39,084  83
    Fora
    1
    		Etihad Airways will reduce its Dublin-Abu Dhabi flights from next year
    793  0
    2
    		Eir has accused ComReg of breaking EU laws in its clampdown on costly helplines
    145  0
    3
    		Applegreen built a fuel station exactly where it said a rival's plan would cause traffic chaos
    22  0
    The42
    1
    		First ever female Ballon D'Or winner asked if she knows how to 'twerk' after stirring acceptance speech
    59,241  70
    2
    		Luka Modric edges out French World Cup stars to win 2018 Ballon d'Or
    27,955  49
    3
    		'A disgusting thing to say' - Carsley rejects claim about his role with the English FA
    24,889  15
    DailyEdge
    1
    		People are starting to get fed up with Jameela Jamil's campaign against airbrushing and beauty ideals
    7,509  7
    2
    		Travis Scott responded to allegations he has cheated on Kylie Jenner... it's The Dredge
    5,705  0
    3
    		Pete Davidson's Instagram post on suicide should be a warning to every one of us
    5,260  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Family of farmer killed by neighbour with teleporter: 'Another case of victim blaming...justice was not served'
    Family of farmer killed by neighbour with teleporter: 'Another case of victim blaming...justice was not served'
    Former charity director who admitted to stealing over €1 million rushed to hospital
    Kerry farmer jailed for five years over manslaughter of neighbour with teleporter
    GARDAí
    Criminals are using social media to recruit Irish students as 'money mules'
    Criminals are using social media to recruit Irish students as 'money mules'
    Man dies after van crashes into vacant house in Donegal
    GSOC launches inquiry after garda discharges firearm injuring man in Longford
    DUBLIN
    'We have a massive connection with the GAA': How Devitt's keeps Camden Street old school
    'We have a massive connection with the GAA': How Devitt's keeps Camden Street old school
    Supporters of English language teachers protest at school after sudden closure
    Former site of Apollo House sold for over €50 million
    FRANCE
    French Prime Minister suspends fuel hikes in bid to end 'yellow vest' protests
    French Prime Minister suspends fuel hikes in bid to end 'yellow vest' protests
    Luka Modric edges out French World Cup stars to win 2018 Ballon d'Or
    Frenchman (72) at centre of Nobel Literature Prize scandal jailed for rape by appeals court

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie