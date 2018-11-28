More than 4,000 homes and businesses without power due to high winds

MORE THAN 4,000 homes and businesses in the south of the country are without power this morning, amid high winds.

Over 2,000 customers are offline at Glenoogle near Thurles in Tipperary and around 1,500 are without power near Macroom in Co Cork, according to the ESB’s Powercheck site.

There are an additional 1,200 homes and businesses without power around the townland of Curraleigh outside Cork.

ESB Networks issued the following warning in advance of the storm:

If you come across fallen trees be aware that there may be fallen wires. Please do not approach as the wires could be live and would be extremely dangerous.

Please stay clear and phone ESB Networks immediately on 1850 372 999, 021 238 2410.

A number of weather warnings from Met Éireann have taken effect this morning as the tail end of Storm Diana hits Ireland, including a Status Orange wind warning for Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wexford, Galway and Clare.

There have been a number of flight cancellations as a result of the stormy weather.