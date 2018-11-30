The 9 at 9: Friday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #WATER The Environmental Protection Agency has reported that the quality of Irish waters has decreased by 3% in recent years due to agriculture and urban waste discharge.

2. #INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS The G20 summit is set to kick off in Argentina today, when global trade talks are expected to dominate the agenda.

3. #JOBSEEKERS Private companies are being paid up to €3,718 for every jobseeker that gains sustained employment for one year through the JobPath scheme.

4. RETIREMENT AGE Legislation to extend the mandatory retirement age for public servants to 70 faces a “tight” deadline to be passed in the Dáil before Christmas.

5. #HOMELESSNESS The Government has tendered a €16.4 million contract to provide homeless housing in Dublin, worth over five times the original contract issued in 2014.

6. #ART A new portrait of State Pathologist Marie Cassidy is due to be unveiled at the National Gallery of Ireland today.

7. #MEXICO Ten women who are part of a migrant caravan camped on the US-Mexican border have begun a hunger strike to pressure authorities to let them apply for asylum.

8. #AUSTRALIA Thousands of Australian schoolchildren have staged a walkout from their classes to protest against the government’s inaction on climate change.

9. #WEATHER It will be a cool and bright day with sunny spells and scattered heavy showers, with highest temperatures of between 6 and 10 degrees Celsius.

