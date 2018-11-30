This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 30 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Friday

Here’s what’s made the headlines so far today.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 30 Nov 2018, 7:54 AM
1 hour ago 2,796 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4368370
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #WATER The Environmental Protection Agency has reported that the quality of Irish waters has decreased by 3% in recent years due to agriculture and urban waste discharge. 

2. #INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS The G20 summit is set to kick off in Argentina today, when global trade talks are expected to dominate the agenda.

3. #JOBSEEKERS Private companies are being paid up to €3,718 for every jobseeker that gains sustained employment for one year through the JobPath scheme.

4. RETIREMENT AGE Legislation to extend the mandatory retirement age for public servants to 70 faces a “tight” deadline to be passed in the Dáil before Christmas.

5. #HOMELESSNESS  The Government has tendered a €16.4 million contract to provide homeless housing in Dublin, worth over five times the original contract issued in 2014.

6. #ART A new portrait of State Pathologist Marie Cassidy is due to be unveiled at the National Gallery of Ireland today.

7. #MEXICO Ten women who are part of a migrant caravan camped on the US-Mexican border have begun a hunger strike to pressure authorities to let them apply for asylum.

8. #AUSTRALIA Thousands of Australian schoolchildren have staged a walkout from their classes to protest against the government’s inaction on climate change.

9. #WEATHER It will be a cool and bright day with sunny spells and scattered heavy showers, with highest temperatures of between 6 and 10 degrees Celsius.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Convicted murderer admits killing 90 people, may be 'most prolific serial killer in US history'
    37,065  39
    2
    		Poll: Should the Government introduce a Cold Weather Payment for severe weather events?
    30,157  124
    3
    		Castleblayney crash: Arrested man had 'left garda station in a hurry after being recognised'
    28,567  0
    Fora
    1
    		Want a UCD Smurfit School MBA? We're teaming up to give one reader a full scholarship
    890  0
    2
    		Tayto Park is planning a second roller coaster 'that will make people stop and stare'
    503  0
    3
    		Pest Pulse wants to bring much-needed tech to the 'unglamorous' world of pest control
    186  0
    The42
    1
    		'I was only trying to add an extra zero onto Conor's contract!'
    53,109  76
    2
    		Botha puts differences with Stander aside to renew friendly rivalry at Munster
    27,501  16
    3
    		'It taught me to enjoy rugby because there's a lot of worse jobs you could be doing'
    26,810  7
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Once the heartthrob of the jungle, Nick Knowles' old fashioned views are less than lust-worthy
    7,241  5
    2
    		Stefanie Preissner summing up the millennial mindset on Cutting Edge will resonate with many
    6,882  4
    3
    		Any criticism of Rebekah Vardy's smear test photo is a display of woeful ignorance
    6,029  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Man charged over fatal Monaghan crash on Tuesday night
    Man charged over fatal Monaghan crash on Tuesday night
    Man on trial for alleged sexual assault on sleeping woman
    A hotel to be used for Direct Provision is still in the middle of a sale dispute
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ to commence Operation Open City today as Christmas road safety strategy is launched
    Gardaí to commence Operation Open City today as Christmas road safety strategy is launched
    Man charged over alleged 7-year online harassment campaign against number of women
    Four men arrested in relation to assault on referee after soccer match
    DUBLIN
    All-Ireland club champions appoint successful Tipperary underage boss
    All-Ireland club champions appoint successful Tipperary underage boss
    Severe traffic at Dublin's Port Tunnel as motorists face rain and gridlock
    Man who touched woman with penis on Dublin Bus claimed he was urinating at the time, court hears
    LEO VARADKAR
    Calls for a Cold Weather Payment for severe weather to be introduced
    Calls for a Cold Weather Payment for severe weather to be introduced
    Homeless figures to show fall in children in emergency accommodation, but rise in individuals presenting
    'You're a disgrace': Clashes in the Dáil over medicinal cannabis delay (and Leo breaks Dáil rules)

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie