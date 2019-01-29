This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 29 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Over 12,000 mortgages worth €2.6 billion drawn down in the last three months

12,112 mortgages worth €2.6 billion were drawn down during the fourth quarter of 2018.

By Adam Daly Tuesday 29 Jan 2019, 6:15 AM
50 minutes ago 1,483 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4463639
Image: Shutterstock/Fabio Balbi
Image: Shutterstock/Fabio Balbi

JUST OVER 12,000 lenders drew down mortgages – worth an average of €217,553 – in the three months up to December according to new figures, an increase of almost 20% on the same period last year. 

Last month, the number of people seeking approval to buy a home showed signs of slowing down but the Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) has put this is down to “seasonal factors” and expects to see continued growth in 2019.  

Drawdown figures from the BPFI for the fourth quarter of 2018 show that 12,112 mortgages worth €2.6 billion, or an average of €217,553, were drawn down during the period.

This represents an increase of 17% in volume and 18.2% in value on the same quarter in 2017. 

It also represents an increase of 11.4% in volume and 11.3% in value compared with the previous quarter of 2018. In the third quarter, there were 10,873 mortgage drawdowns valued at €2.4 billion. 

In total, some 40,203 mortgages to a value of €8,722 million were drawn down in 2018.  This represents an increase of 19.7% in value and 15.5% in volume on the total in 2017.

PastedImage-53041 Source: BPFI

BPFI’s director of public affairs, Felix O’Regan, said that the quarterly and annual increase in mortgage drawdowns were mainly down to first-time buyers (FTB) and mover purchasers (trader-uppers/downers)

“A comparison of total drawdown activity in 2018 shows a near 20% growth over 2017. In effect, €1.44 billion more (19.7%) was drawn down in 2018 than in 2017 by mortgage borrowers.  Almost half of this was by first time buyers – by far the single largest segment of the market,” O’Regan said. 

There were 9,613 purchase mortgage drawdowns, valued at €2.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Purchase mortgage drawdown activity rose in volume terms by 10.4% year-on-year and increased in value terms by 11.5% over the same period.

Approvals  

When it came to approvals in the last quarter, there were 2,908 mortgage approvals, valued at €656 million.

In December, there were 2,908 mortgage approvals, a 29.1% decrease on the previous month. 

Mortgage approval activity increased by 5.9% year-on-year and increased in value terms by 9.6% over the same period.

Despite the dip in the volume of mortgage approvals, the BPFI says this is just down to the time of year.  

“While end-of-year approval activity showed some sign of slowdown due to seasonal factors, the indications are that 2019 will see continued growth in mortgage drawdown activity,” O’Regan said. 

PastedImage-17094 Source: BPFI

Of the mortgage approvals in December, 46.9% were FTBs while mover purchasers accounted for 28.5%.  

Mortgages approved in December 2018 were valued at €656 million – of which FTBs accounted for €301 million and €220 million by mover purchasers.

Together, FTBs and mover purchasers accounted for 79.9% of the total value of mortgages drawn down.

During 2018 a total of 45,656 mortgages were approved to the value of €10.1 billion.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'The stuff of nightmares': Four men in their 20s killed in Donegal car crash named
    130,479  95
    2
    		Snow and icy conditions expected as nationwide Status Yellow warning issued
    92,776  34
    3
    		Boris Johnson suggests Theresa May planning Brexit fightback with 'freedom clause'
    55,736  37
    Fora
    1
    		Poll: Should major tech companies build homes when they expand in Ireland?
    388  0
    2
    		AIB's mooted bid for Payzone could give the bank fintech cred - without the risks
    182  0
    The42
    1
    		TV Wrap - A winter of moaning finally ends while Brolly meets the new sheriff in town
    60,885  30
    2
    		Former Man United striker Keane set to declare for Ireland
    45,075  55
    3
    		Ireland will try to 'bore the sh*t out of us' - England defence coach Mitchell
    34,996  100
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Poll: Were you mortified over Gaga and Bradley Cooper's Las Vegas performance?
    32,727  1
    2
    		'There's no longer any doubt at all': Critics say the new Michael Jackson documentary is deeply disturbing
    20,825  4
    3
    		Gemma Collins faceplanted on Dancing On Ice - but was it faked for the show?
    13,036  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    COURTS
    'Stuff of nightmares': Life sentence in murder case where victim was thrown down rubbish chute
    'Stuff of nightmares': Life sentence in murder case where victim was thrown down rubbish chute
    'He was too decent to leave someone in trouble': Mother of love triangle murder victim speaks in court
    Limerick man jailed for 11 years for raping partner's young daughter
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    'It has been a huge honour': PSNI chief constable George Hamilton to retire in June
    'It has been a huge honour': PSNI chief constable George Hamilton to retire in June
    Red panda found after escaping from Belfast Zoo
    This historical clock tower has started chiming for the first time in over 30 years
    GARDAí
    'A cloud of sadness over the area': Tributes paid to four young men killed in Co Donegal car crash
    'A cloud of sadness over the area': Tributes paid to four young men killed in Co Donegal car crash
    'The stuff of nightmares': Four men in their 20s killed in Donegal car crash named
    Man in his 80s dies after car hits pole in Kilkenny

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie