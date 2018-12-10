Man dies after collision between motorcycle and car

A MAN IN his 50s has died after a collision between his motorcycle and a car in Co Dublin this morning.

Gardaí attended the scene of the collision, which happened on the N4 inbound at Lucan on the Ballyowen exit at around 10.30am.

The motorcyclist was taken by ambulance to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead.

The occupants of the car were not injured.

The road was closed to facilitate an examination by garda forensic collision investigators but has since re-opened. The coroner has been notified of the man’s death.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone who was in the area between 10.15am and 10.45am to contact Lucan Garda Station on 01 666 7300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.