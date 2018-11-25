Man dies after collision between two motorcycles and 4x4

A MAN HAS died following a collision between two motorcycles and a 4×4 vehicle in Co Meath.

Gardaí are investigating the collision, which occurred on the Johnston to Edenderry Road at approximately 1.30pm.

The two motorcyclists, both male, were seriously injured in the collision and one was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was taken to Our Lady’s Hospital in Navan.

The second motorcyclist was taken to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown, Dublin.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a forensic collision examination and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone with information to contact Trim Garda Station on 046 948 1540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.