MPs 'Take Back Control': What is the House of Commons voting on today?

TODAY, MPS HAVE a chance to ‘Take Back Control’ of Brexit.

For the past two years, British Prime Minister Theresa May has been at the steering wheel of the Brexit machine, and whichever direction she takes it seems to make a significant portion of the House of Commons unhappy.

Today, members of the House will have their say on what kind of Brexit they want. Politicians have been criticised for slamming Theresa May’s deal without explaining in any detail what they want instead.

Two weeks ago, members of the House of Commons voted against Theresa May’s deal by a politically significant majority of 202 to 432 votes. The 230 votes against the government represents the largest defeat for any modern British government.

Three days later – last Monday – May returned to the House to announce her Plan B: that she would work on the concerns that had been raised about the Irish backstop, and that a day of debates would take place on 29 January.

There would also be a chance for MPs to table amendments to Theresa May’s Brexit deal, which – if passed by the disjointed House of Commons – could put pressure on May’s government and the EU to alter the Withdrawal Agreement in accordance with the approved amendment, in order to secure a Brexit deal.

There are 19 amendments tabled, but not all of these will be voted on tomorrow. (The votes begin at 7pm.) The Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow will select the amendments that should be voted on.

Ahead of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement vote earlier this month, Bercow selected four amendments, but only one was put forward for a vote in the end. Tomorrow, Bercow is expected to select a similar number.

Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

Among the amendments being tabled are the Grieve amendment (g), introduced by former Conservative government lawyer Dominic Grieve. This would force the government to allow six days throughout February and March for MPs to debate and vote on Brexit options; the latest of the dates would be 26 March, just three days before Britain leaves the EU.

The Cooper amendment (b), proposed by Labour MP Yvette Cooper, would mean that if there is no Brexit deal by 26 February, the government must delay Britain’s departure from the bloc by nine months until 31 December 2019.

Sir Graham Brady and Dr Andrew Murrison have tabled two amendments to do with the Irish backstop.

Source: The Order Paper (pg 27)

Amendment (n), or the Brady amendment, on the Irish backstop, suggests replacing the Irish backstop with “alternative arrangements” that would still avoid a hard border. The Guardian was told would give Theresa May “enormous firepower” in her negotiations with Brussels; reports late last night indicated that MPs were being whipped to vote for this amendment.

Source: The Order Paper (pg 27)

The Murrison amendment (e), proposes limiting the backstop until 31 December 2021, which it has been argued would put pressure on the EU to agree to that in order to avoid a no-deal Brexit.

Amendment (a), introduced by opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, demands parliamentary time to debate and vote on options to avoid a no-deal Brexit. These include negotiating a new UK-EU customs union and a “strong relationship” with the EU’s single market, and holding a second referendum.

Labour MP Hilary Benn has proposed an amendment (f) demanding the government hold votes to test what the Commons wants. These would include votes on leaving the EU with no deal, holding a second referendum or renegotiating with Brussels.

The European Research Group will not support any of the above amendments, Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg said last night.

“I am in no mood to support” Sir Graham’s Brady’s amendment, he told Sky News after a meeting that the group held before one with Theresa May.

And what about Theresa May’s plan? Reports last night indicated that No 10 Downing St could have tabled their own amendment to the deal, but they’re reluctant to do so because it would mean the British premier would have to make a choice between backing a Leave or Remain style amendment, something May seems reluctant to do.