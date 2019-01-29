This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 29 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

MPs 'Take Back Control': What is the House of Commons voting on today?

The UK government is running out of road, so here are the options that could salvage May’s deal.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 29 Jan 2019, 6:01 AM
1 hour ago 2,832 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4463565

TODAY, MPS HAVE a chance to ‘Take Back Control’ of Brexit.

For the past two years, British Prime Minister Theresa May has been at the steering wheel of the Brexit machine, and whichever direction she takes it seems to make a significant portion of the House of Commons unhappy.

Today, members of the House will have their say on what kind of Brexit they want. Politicians have been criticised for slamming Theresa May’s deal without explaining in any detail what they want instead.

Two weeks ago, members of the House of Commons voted against Theresa May’s deal by a politically significant majority of 202 to 432 votes. The 230 votes against the government represents the largest defeat for any modern British government.

Three days later – last Monday – May returned to the House to announce her Plan B: that she would work on the concerns that had been raised about the Irish backstop, and that a day of debates would take place on 29 January.

There would also be a chance for MPs to table amendments to Theresa May’s Brexit deal, which – if passed by the disjointed House of Commons – could put pressure on May’s government and the EU to alter the Withdrawal Agreement in accordance with the approved amendment, in order to secure a Brexit deal.

There are 19 amendments tabled, but not all of these will be voted on tomorrow. (The votes begin at 7pm.) The Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow will select the amendments that should be voted on. 

Ahead of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement vote earlier this month, Bercow selected four amendments, but only one was put forward for a vote in the end. Tomorrow, Bercow is expected to select a similar number.

BRITAIN-LONDON-BREXIT-DEMONSTRATORS Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

Among the amendments being tabled are the Grieve amendment (g), introduced by former Conservative government lawyer Dominic Grieve. This would force the government to allow six days throughout February and March for MPs to debate and vote on Brexit options; the latest of the dates would be 26 March, just three days before Britain leaves the EU.

The Cooper amendment (b), proposed by Labour MP Yvette Cooper, would mean that if there is no Brexit deal by 26 February, the government must delay Britain’s departure from the bloc by nine months until 31 December 2019.

Sir Graham Brady and Dr Andrew Murrison have tabled two amendments to do with the Irish backstop.  

Amendment 3 Source: The Order Paper (pg 27)

Amendment (n), or the Brady amendment, on the Irish backstop, suggests replacing the Irish backstop with “alternative arrangements” that would still avoid a hard border. The Guardian was told would give Theresa May “enormous firepower” in her negotiations with Brussels; reports late last night indicated that MPs were being whipped to vote for this amendment.

Amendment n Source: The Order Paper (pg 27)

The Murrison amendment (e), proposes limiting the backstop until 31 December 2021, which it has been argued would put pressure on the EU to agree to that in order to avoid a no-deal Brexit.

Amendment (a), introduced by opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, demands parliamentary time to debate and vote on options to avoid a no-deal Brexit. These include negotiating a new UK-EU customs union and a “strong relationship” with the EU’s single market, and holding a second referendum.

Labour MP Hilary Benn has proposed an amendment (f) demanding the government hold votes to test what the Commons wants. These would include votes on leaving the EU with no deal, holding a second referendum or renegotiating with Brussels.

The European Research Group will not support any of the above amendments, Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg said last night. 

“I am in no mood to support” Sir Graham’s Brady’s amendment, he told Sky News after a meeting that the group held before one with Theresa May.

And what about Theresa May’s plan? Reports last night indicated that No 10 Downing St could have tabled their own amendment to the deal, but they’re reluctant to do so because it would mean the British premier would have to make a choice between backing a Leave or Remain style amendment, something May seems reluctant to do.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'The stuff of nightmares': Four men in their 20s killed in Donegal car crash named
    130,479  95
    2
    		Snow and icy conditions expected as nationwide Status Yellow warning issued
    92,776  34
    3
    		Boris Johnson suggests Theresa May planning Brexit fightback with 'freedom clause'
    55,736  37
    Fora
    1
    		Poll: Should major tech companies build homes when they expand in Ireland?
    388  0
    2
    		AIB's mooted bid for Payzone could give the bank fintech cred - without the risks
    182  0
    The42
    1
    		TV Wrap - A winter of moaning finally ends while Brolly meets the new sheriff in town
    60,885  30
    2
    		Former Man United striker Keane set to declare for Ireland
    45,075  55
    3
    		Ireland will try to 'bore the sh*t out of us' - England defence coach Mitchell
    34,996  100
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Poll: Were you mortified over Gaga and Bradley Cooper's Las Vegas performance?
    32,727  1
    2
    		'There's no longer any doubt at all': Critics say the new Michael Jackson documentary is deeply disturbing
    20,825  4
    3
    		Gemma Collins faceplanted on Dancing On Ice - but was it faked for the show?
    13,036  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    COURTS
    'Stuff of nightmares': Life sentence in murder case where victim was thrown down rubbish chute
    'Stuff of nightmares': Life sentence in murder case where victim was thrown down rubbish chute
    'He was too decent to leave someone in trouble': Mother of love triangle murder victim speaks in court
    Limerick man jailed for 11 years for raping partner's young daughter
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    'It has been a huge honour': PSNI chief constable George Hamilton to retire in June
    'It has been a huge honour': PSNI chief constable George Hamilton to retire in June
    Red panda found after escaping from Belfast Zoo
    This historical clock tower has started chiming for the first time in over 30 years
    GARDAí
    'A cloud of sadness over the area': Tributes paid to four young men killed in Co Donegal car crash
    'A cloud of sadness over the area': Tributes paid to four young men killed in Co Donegal car crash
    'The stuff of nightmares': Four men in their 20s killed in Donegal car crash named
    Man in his 80s dies after car hits pole in Kilkenny

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie