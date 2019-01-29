This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 29 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

People in Mullingar asked to conserve water to reduce risk of summer outages

Lough Owel, which supplies water to 50,000 homes and businesses, has now reached critically low levels.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 29 Jan 2019, 12:41 PM
30 minutes ago 1,212 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4464853
Image: Shutterstock/Lipskiy
Image: Shutterstock/Lipskiy

IRISH WATER HAS asked people in Mullingar, Co Westmeath, and surrounding areas to conserve as much water as possible. 

Lough Owel, which supplies water to 50,000 homes and businesses on the Mullingar Water Supply Scheme, has now reached critically low levels.

Up to 24 January, there was just a quarter of the average expected rainfall for the month.

The expected normal rise in water levels in the lake has stalled due to the current dry spell and while water levels are expected to rise later in the spring.

A spokesperson said Irish Water and Waterways Ireland are working to manage the water level in the lake “in order to reduce the risk of water outages in the coming summer and autumn”.

Lough Owel is a spring-fed lake and any rain that falls today will take a number of months to filter through soils and bedrock before it gets to the lake.

Even though there may be heavy rain on any given day, only the rain that falls on the lake, which is minimal, will have an immediate effect, Irish Water said in a statement released today. 

The company has advised people to take shorter showers and turn off the tap while brushing their teeth or shaving, saying the latter can save up to six litres of water per minute. 

What’s coming down the tracks 

Speaking about the current situation, John O’Donoghue, Irish Water Head of Operations for the East and Midlands Region, said: ‘‘It is very important that people are aware of what may be coming down the tracks.

“We are working in partnership with Westmeath County Council and Waterways Ireland to mitigate risks associated with low water levels in Lough Owel.” 

A spokesperson noted that over one million litres of water have been saved per day as part of the company’s First Fix Free Scheme in Co Westmeath. 

They added that Irish Water has accelerated its leakage reduction programme works and are replacing aging water mains in order to reduce leakage on the water network on the Lough Owel supply at the following locations:

  • Knockdrin, Mullingar – Rising water main renewal – 3.4km – complete
  • Rathconnell, Mullingar – Water main renewal – 1.2km – complete
  • Tore, Tyrrellspass – Water main renewal – 800m – complete
  • Mullingar Road, Tyrrellspass – Water main renewal – 800m – complete
  • Main Street, Kilbeggan – Water main renewal including lead service replacement – 500m – complete

Further leakage reduction works are underway and Irish Water has commenced the rehabilitation of 4.5km of water main at the Kilbeggan Racecourse which is scheduled to be completed in March. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'The stuff of nightmares': Four men in their 20s killed in Donegal car crash named
    132,179  96
    2
    		Landmark Dublin pizza restaurant closes its doors for the last time
    48,526  26
    3
    		Family 'devastated' at six year sentence for man who killed taxi driver
    48,109  57
    Fora
    1
    		Poll: Should major tech companies build homes when they expand in Ireland?
    507  0
    2
    		AIB's mooted bid for Payzone could give the bank fintech cred - without the risks
    384  0
    3
    		Hoteliers want extra time to prep for the 'financial pressure' of mandatory pensions
    42  0
    The42
    1
    		Ireland will try to 'bore the sh*t out of us' - England defence coach Mitchell
    40,245  104
    2
    		Roy Keane reunited with Martin O'Neill as Nottingham Forest assistant manager
    27,149  38
    3
    		'I would love to still be able to play for Ireland, but I'm not going begging'
    26,356  81
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Poll: Were you mortified over Gaga and Bradley Cooper's Las Vegas performance?
    40,189  1
    2
    		The Ted Bundy documentary and film are now experiencing the 'You' effect
    6,222  3
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Monday
    4,892  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CAR CRASH
    Funeral arrangements announced for four young men who died in Donegal crash
    Funeral arrangements announced for four young men who died in Donegal crash
    'A cloud of sadness over the area': Tributes paid to four young men killed in Co Donegal car crash
    'The stuff of nightmares': Four men in their 20s killed in Donegal car crash named
    DONEGAL
    Man (30s) arrested after gardaí discover €400k worth of cannabis being grown in house
    Man (30s) arrested after gardaí discover €400k worth of cannabis being grown in house
    Remains found on Donegal beach confirmed to be missing 72-year-old woman
    Gardaí investigating after body of female found on beach in Donegal
    COURTS
    'Stuff of nightmares': Life sentence in murder case where victim was thrown down rubbish chute
    'Stuff of nightmares': Life sentence in murder case where victim was thrown down rubbish chute
    'He was too decent to leave someone in trouble': Mother of love triangle murder victim speaks in court
    Limerick man jailed for 11 years for raping partner's young daughter

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie