Multiple flight cancellations at Cork and Dublin Airport due to Storm Diana

FOURTEEN FLIGHTS IN and out of Cork Airport have been cancelled this morning due to Storm Diana.

Seven flights out and seven flights in from Birmingham, Manchester, Edinburgh, Amsterdam, Paris and London Heathrow have all been cancelled due to strong winds.

There has also been a number of delays and cancellations at Dublin Airport.

Iarnród Éireann has said that trains are operating on all routes and that no issues have arisen so far as a result of Strom Diana. Updates can be found here.

A number of weather warnings from Met Éireann have taken effect this morning as the tail end of Storm Diana hits Ireland, including a Status Orange wind warning for Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wexford, Galway and Clare.

The storm is also expected to bring winds of 65 to 80 km/h with gusts of 110 to 103 km/h in the six affected counties from 6am onwards while high seas will also lead to a risk of coastal flooding in these areas, Met Éireann has said.

Cork and Dublin Airport have advised anyone who is due to travel to check the latest status of their flight on their airline’s website.

Ahead of the arrival of Storm Diana, the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management (NDFEM) contacted all local authorities, requesting that they activate their severe weather teams, continue to monitor the weather forecast and OPW high tide advisory updates, and activate local coordination and crisis management arrangements where necessary, Housing Minister, Eoghan Murphy said in a statement last night.

Murphy concluded by saying that NDFEM will continue to monitor the situation with Met Éireann and OPW and that the Department of Transport had been contacted requesting that it inform the transport sector and Coast Guard.

The Department of Housing has warned that a period of disturbed weather will continue for the next five days.