This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 13 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Number of planes carrying weapons to Shannon this year already surpasses 2017 figures

So far, 423 planes carrying munitions of war have landed in Shannon Airport this year, and 16 landed in Dublin Airport.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 13 Nov 2018, 12:05 AM
1 hour ago 2,236 Views 9 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4335189
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images

WITH TWO MONTHS to go before the end of the year, there’s already been an increase in the applications to allow civil flights carrying weapons to land in Irish airports.

Ireland has a policy of neutrality, meaning that civilian planes carrying military weapons, ammunition, or equipment have to ask the Irish government for permission before using Irish airspace or landing to refuel in airports.

Last year, there were a total of 919 exemptions granted, with 334 of these in Shannon Airport. From January until October this year, a total of 938 exemptions have been granted thus far, and 423 landings at Shannon.

In 2016, 813 exemptions were granted out of 864 applications, and there were 210 civil flights carrying weapons of troops landing at Shannon Airport

As a neutral country, Ireland refrains from taking part in other countries’ military operations; civil planes carrying munitions of war are prohibited in Irish registered aircrafts and airspace unless an exemption is granted by the Minister for Transport.

The Chicago Convention states that “no civil aircraft may carry munitions of war over a state without that state’s permission”; the Air Navigation Order allows for exemptions from the Irish State up to 48 hours prior to the flight departure.

The Minister has no function in relation to the transport of troops. 

Minister for Transport Shane Ross has said that this was “fully consistent with Ireland’s traditional policy of military neutrality, as applied by successive Irish governments for over 50 years”.

Ross added that the Department of Transport consults with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade on foreign policy issues when making decisions on exemptions.

Figures breakdown

A total of 953 applications for planes carrying munitions of war to land in Irish airports have been received between January and October this year.

Of this number, 938 were granted, and 14 refused. In response to a query from independent TD Clare Daly on five US military planes that landed in Shannon in October, Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said that in the first six months of this year “my Department has recommended against approval of 12 applications for exemptions”.

Of those applications that were accepted, 499 were “overflights”, meaning they flew through Irish airspace, and 439 were landings at airports.  

There have been 423 landings in Shannon Airport so far this year, and 16 in Dublin Airport. There have also been 16 landings in Ireland with “dangerous goods” on board.

The Defence Forces attended 82 US military aircraft landings at Shannon, costing the State €59,162.24 up until May of this year.  

The Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport has been contacted for comment on what those dangerous goods were.

More transparency

A spokesperson for Shannonwatch, which monitors the foreign military use at Ireland’s third busiest airport with the specific aim of ending the US military’s use of it, said the increase in weapons being taken through Shannon is “extremely worrying”.

He said that the figures suggest that the government is “paying lip service to the notion of Irish neutrality”.

“They are facilitating wars right across the Middle East, allowing troop carriers and US military cargo aircraft to be refuelled at Shannon on a daily basis means that the Irish Government and the Irish people are possibly complicit in war crimes being committed in the Middle East.

The US has been supplying weapons to Saudi Arabia for the bombing of Yemen; without any proper oversight or inspection of what goes through Shannon how can we know that we are not part of the supply chain?

The spokesperson added that more transparency was needed over what is being taken through Shannon Airport, “and where the troops and weapons are going”.

“The authorities have refused to provide this information, even to elected representatives,” he added.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Windsurfer who went missing off Kerry travelled 25 miles before making it ashore
    70,340  41
    2
    		'Moving so fast': UFO sighting under investigation by Irish Aviation Authority
    59,995  105
    3
    		Trump didn't attend event honouring war dead as he 'didn't want to disrupt traffic in Paris'
    40,617  66
    Fora
    1
    		Even though it won't bring 'big profits', the Shed Distillery is cracking on with a visitor centre
    659  0
    2
    		Europe's air safety watchdog echoed US warnings about Boeing's Max planes
    543  0
    3
    		Poll: Would you support gender quotas for Ireland's company boards?
    204  0
    The42
    1
    		'Keith has played 30-40 times for Ireland and I would never have a go at someone's ability'
    31,431  23
    2
    		Join The42 for a special Ireland v All Blacks preview event with Ronan O'Gara
    29,028  11
    3
    		England captain dedicates 100th cap to seriously-ill footballer husband
    28,646  3
    DailyEdge
    1
    		There is zero need to be following Demi Lovato's every move post-rehab
    9,031  1
    2
    		Here's why Viola Davis' assessment of her scene with Liam Neeson is making headlines
    7,074  0
    3
    		Can You Match These Memorable Quotes to their Movies?
    4,899  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    HEALTH
    Trinity College scientists discover major link between obesity and how the body fights cancer
    Trinity College scientists discover major link between obesity and how the body fights cancer
    Family believes woman who died after minor surgery would be alive if there was 'proper handover of care'
    HSE recruiting trainers who will teach staff how to communicate with patients when things go wrong
    GARDAí
    Body of man discovered in his home off Navan Road in Dublin
    Body of man discovered in his home off Navan Road in Dublin
    Five men arrested over alleged kidnapping of man in Drogheda
    Investigation underway after soccer referee injured during assault at midlands match
    DUBLIN
    Steve Hansen expects Conor Murray to play against the All Blacks
    Steve Hansen expects Conor Murray to play against the All Blacks
    The joy of waking up in a new city every single day (figuratively speaking, FYI)
    Ryan outstanding as scrappy Ireland overcome Pumas challenge in Dublin
    IRELAND
    Ireland's young guns - managed by ex-LOI star - beaten as the North bag late double
    Ireland's young guns - managed by ex-LOI star - beaten as the North bag late double
    'He was a great player back then and he's come on leaps and bounds': Crotty braced for Aki reunion
    Ireland hammered by Australia in World T20 opener

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie