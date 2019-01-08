Two Irishmen charged with murder after man dies following attack in Sydney

TWO IRISHMEN IN their 20s have been charged with murder in Australia after a man who was assaulted prior to the New Year died in hospital yesterday.

Christopher McLaughlin (24) and Nathan Kelly (21) were arrested near the scene of the incident in Sydney in the early hours of Saturday 29 December 2018.

Emergency services had been called to the intersection of Grosvenor Crescent and Liverpool Road, Summer Hill, in the city’s Inner West area where they located a critically injured 66-year-old man on the side of the road.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in a critical condition.

He died in hospital at around 8.30am local time yesterday.

The two Irishmen had been charged with reckless grievous bodily harm in company and affray. These charges have since been changed to murder.

They remain in custody and are due to appear at Burwood Local Court tomorrow.

Comments are closed for legal reasons