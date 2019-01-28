This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 0 °C Monday 28 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Murder investigation launched after 45-year-old man attacked in East Belfast

The man was assaulted at Cluan Place in East Belfast.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 28 Jan 2019, 8:30 AM
1 hour ago 2,461 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4462714
Cluan Place, East Belfast
Image: GoogleMaps
Cluan Place, East Belfast
Cluan Place, East Belfast
Image: GoogleMaps

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have launched a murder investigation following the serious assault of a 45-year-old man in Belfast last night. 

The man was attacked at Cluan Place in the east of the city. 

Detective Chief Inspector Peter McKenna appealed for information today from anyone who was in the area of Cluan Place, Albertbridge Road or Templemore Avenue between 9pm and 9.45pm last night.

“I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have been in any of these areas and have dashcam footage to contact us,” McKenna said.

Local DUP councillor George Dorrian has said that it is “vital” that anyone with information about the “horrific attack” should contact police. 

“Horrible to think this should happen anywhere and no reason could ever justify what has happened in East Belfast tonight,” Dorrian tweeted. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Dealers make violent threats against 12-year-olds over cannabis debt
    23,031  28
    Fora
    1
    		'It's frustrating': Pharmacies rack up software bills to meet rigorous new medicine rules
    108  0
    The42
    1
    		Kerry see off All-Ireland finalists Tyrone as life under Keane begins on the right foot
    14,510  80
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Gemma Collins faceplanted on Dancing On Ice - but was it faked for the show?
    146  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CAR CRASH
    'It's devastating, people are totally numb': Four men in their 20s killed in Donegal car crash
    'It's devastating, people are totally numb': Four men in their 20s killed in Donegal car crash
    Man in his 80s dies after car hits pole in Kilkenny
    Man dies after being knocked down by 4x4 in Kildare
    FACEBOOK
    Facebook given go-ahead for upgrades to former AIB headquarters amid plans to move base to Dublin 4
    Facebook given go-ahead for upgrades to former AIB headquarters amid plans to move base to Dublin 4
    Facebook wants to merge Messenger with WhatsApp and Instagram
    'The loss of a loved one is traumatic enough without this': People asked to report photos of fatal M50 crash
    HEALTH
    Opinion: At 12 I started taking Orkambi as a trial drug and it transformed my life
    Opinion: At 12 I started taking Orkambi as a trial drug and it transformed my life
    Opinion: You might need to simplify your child's lunch so they actually eat it
    Nurses' strike: HSE releases info on which health services will and will not operate on the day

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie