Murder investigation launched after 45-year-old man attacked in East Belfast

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have launched a murder investigation following the serious assault of a 45-year-old man in Belfast last night.

The man was attacked at Cluan Place in the east of the city.

Detective Chief Inspector Peter McKenna appealed for information today from anyone who was in the area of Cluan Place, Albertbridge Road or Templemore Avenue between 9pm and 9.45pm last night.

“I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have been in any of these areas and have dashcam footage to contact us,” McKenna said.

Local DUP councillor George Dorrian has said that it is “vital” that anyone with information about the “horrific attack” should contact police.

“Horrible to think this should happen anywhere and no reason could ever justify what has happened in East Belfast tonight,” Dorrian tweeted.