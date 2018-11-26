Man appears before South African court charged with murder of Irish charity worker

A MAN HAS been been charged in connection with the murder of an Irishman in South Africa.

John Curran (60) was stabbed to death in Cape Town earlier this month.

South Africa’s Times Live reported that Mitspa Mzakomba Onyoka (24) appeared in court this morning charged with the murder.

Onyoka appeared before the court dressed in boxer shorts and asked for a French interpreter as his English was not very good, local media reported.

Speaking about the arrest, the provincial commissioner of the Western Cape, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula, commended the investigators for their dedication to “bring the perpetrators to justice”.

He added: “Detectives followed up on leads and a suspect was circulated. The 24 year old man was arrested in Voortrekker road last night and he is expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 26 November 2018 where he is facing a charge of murder.”