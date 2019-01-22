Three men arrested in Cork in relation to machete murder of Mikolaj Wilk

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested in the investigation into the murder of Mikolaj Wilk in Co Cork last June.

On 10 June 2018, four men kicked down 35-year-old Wilk’s front door and subjected him to a brutal 10-minute assault with what gardaí believe was a machete. His family were in the house at the time.

His wife Elzbieta suffered serious slash wounds to her arms and hands as she tried to fend off the attackers.

This morning, gardaí carried out a number of searches in the Ballincollig area, and arrested three men, all aged in their 30s.

The three men are being detained at Gurranabraher and Bridewell Garda Stations under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2017.

Previously, gardaí had been liaising with Latvian, Polish and Lithuanian police in their attempts to trace those who gardaí believe killed the popular landscape gardener.