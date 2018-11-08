RENOWNED MUSICIAN AND composer Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin has died aged 67.

Emeritus Professor of Music at the University of Limerick, Ó Súilleabháin was chair and founding director of the Irish World Academy of Music and Dance.

Known for his collaboration with the RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra, he also worked in broadcasting on programmes including A River of Sound.

President of the University of Limerick Dr Des Fitzgerald expressed “enormous sadness” after Ó Súilleabháin’s family announced his death.

It is with enormous sadness that the family of Professor Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin, Emeritus Professor and founder/Director of the @UL Irish World Academy of Music and Dance, has announced his death.

Ar Dheis Dé go Raibh Sé pic.twitter.com/zC2PvVtVui — Dr Des Fitzgerald (@ULPresident) November 8, 2018

A student of legendary Irish composer Seán Ó Riada at University College Cork, Ó Súilleabháin studied for his PhD at Queen University Belfast.

Ó Riada’s daughter, recent Presidnetial candidate Liadh Ní Riada MEP, described Ó Súilleabháin as a “legendary pianist & composer” yesterday.

“A student of my father’s and always spoke highly of him. Michéal left a great legacy of wonderful compositions & arrangements. Suaimhneas sioraí.”

Ar dheis Dé le Michéal Ó Súilleabháin. Legendary pianist & composer. A student of my father's and always spoke highly of him. Michéal left a great legacy of wonderful compositions & arrangements. Suaimhneas sioraí. — Liadh Ní Riada MEP (@LiadhNiRiadaMEP) November 8, 2018

Born in Clonmel in December 1950, Ó Súilleabháin passed away last night at the Milford Hospice in Limerick.

He is survived by his wife Professor Helen Phelan and their son Luke.