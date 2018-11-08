This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Musician and composer Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin has died aged 67

Ó Súilleabháin is survived by his wife Helen and their son Luke.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 8 Nov 2018, 6:56 AM
37 minutes ago 4,999 Views 3 Comments
RENOWNED MUSICIAN AND composer Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin has died aged 67. 

Emeritus Professor of Music at the University of Limerick, Ó Súilleabháin was chair and founding director of the Irish World Academy of Music and Dance.

Known for his collaboration with the RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra, he also worked in broadcasting on programmes including A River of Sound. 

President of the University of Limerick Dr Des Fitzgerald expressed “enormous sadness” after Ó Súilleabháin’s family announced his death. 

 

A student of legendary Irish composer Seán Ó Riada at University College Cork,  Ó Súilleabháin studied for his PhD at Queen University Belfast.

Ó Riada’s daughter, recent Presidnetial candidate Liadh Ní Riada MEP, described Ó Súilleabháin as a “legendary pianist & composer” yesterday. 

“A student of my father’s and always spoke highly of him. Michéal left a great legacy of wonderful compositions & arrangements. Suaimhneas sioraí.”

Born in Clonmel in December 1950, Ó Súilleabháin passed away last night at the Milford Hospice in Limerick. 

He is survived by his wife Professor Helen Phelan and their son Luke.

