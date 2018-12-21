This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
HSE launches new crisis pregnancy website to give women information on abortions

It’s expected that the first legal terminations in Ireland will be carried out in the new year.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 21 Dec 2018, 4:28 PM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

THE HEALTH SERVICE Executive has launched a new website to provide information to women who are considering terminating their pregnancies.

Preparations for the service are currently being finalised, following the enactment of the Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Act this week.

The law allows terminations to be carried out in Ireland for the first time, and it’s expected that the service will begin in the new year.

It is envisaged that most terminations, up to nine weeks of pregnancy, will take place in the community setting.

In advance of this, the HSE has launched MyOptions.ie, a website to providing details on information and counselling for abortions.

Those who experience an unplanned pregnancy are being encouraged to contact the My Options counselling service, where counsellors will provide information on where women can access termination of pregnancy services should they want to avail of them.

Helen Deely, Programme Lead of the HSE’s Sexual Health and Crisis Pregnancy Programme, said the service would provide free and confidential information and support to those who experienced an unplanned pregnancy.

“Professional and experienced counsellors can talk to people about all their options, including continued pregnancy supports and how to access abortion services in Ireland,” she said.

“This is a free service, available to everyone who needs it. Further information is available online at myoptions.ie.”

Minister for Health Simon Harris said the service was delivered without a lot of effort, and he thanked those who had worked to ensure a safe, woman-centred service would be available in Ireland.

“We can now look forward to a future where any woman facing a crisis pregnancy can be assured that she will be treated with compassion and will be able to access all the care she and her family need in this country, supported by those who love them,” he said.

My Options will be available from 1 January 2019 on 1800 828 010 and via MyOptions.ie.

