A place to grow old where you're 'never short of company'

DENIS HYNES (77) has been living in McAuley Place – a living space for older people looking to downsize while still living independently – since 2011 and says it helps with the loneliness of getting older.

Built on the site of an old convent, the 53 apartments are situated in the centre of Naas, Co Kildare. The active social community at the development helps with the transition into old age.

Staff and volunteers say McAuley place is a bit like a college campus for the elderly, with tea rooms, arts and culture spaces, workshops and classes available to residents and the wider Naas community.

Split between social housing and private residency for over 65s, Denis says he’s never short of company here and that he doesn’t regret making the move.