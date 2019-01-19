This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 19 January, 2019
A place to grow old where you're 'never short of company'

McAuley Place is situated in Naas, Co Kildare and sees 53 apartments available to residents over 65 years of age.

By Andrew Roberts Saturday 19 Jan 2019, 8:30 PM
26 minutes ago 2,276 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4446603

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

Subscribe for more videos

DENIS HYNES (77) has been living in McAuley Place – a living space for older people looking to downsize while still living independently – since 2011 and says it helps with the loneliness of getting older.

Built on the site of an old convent, the 53 apartments are situated in the centre of Naas, Co Kildare. The active social community at the development helps with the transition into old age.

Staff and volunteers say McAuley place is a bit like a college campus for the elderly, with tea rooms, arts and culture spaces, workshops and classes available to residents and the wider Naas community.

Split between social housing and private residency for over 65s, Denis says he’s never short of company here and that he doesn’t regret making the move.

