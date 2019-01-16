This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 16 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

15 people die in Islamist attack on hotel complex in Kenya

Among the dead was an American citizen, a US State Department official said.

By AFP Wednesday 16 Jan 2019, 6:50 AM
11 minutes ago 361 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4442439
Civilians flee as security forces aim their weapons at the buildings of a hotel complex in Nairobi, Kenya, yesterday.
Image: Khalil Senosi/AP/Press Association Images
Civilians flee as security forces aim their weapons at the buildings of a hotel complex in Nairobi, Kenya, yesterday.
Civilians flee as security forces aim their weapons at the buildings of a hotel complex in Nairobi, Kenya, yesterday.
Image: Khalil Senosi/AP/Press Association Images

FIFTEEN PEOPLE HAVE died in an Islamist attack on an upmarket hotel complex in Nairobi, Kenyan police sources said today, as fresh explosions and gunfire rang out in the siege which stretched into its second day.

Security forces worked throughout the night to secure the DusitD2 compound, which includes a 101-room hotel, spa, restaurant and office buildings, after an attack claimed by Al-Shabaab Islamists yesterday afternoon.

At least one suicide bomber blew himself up at the hotel while gunmen sprayed fire before engaging security forces and holing themselves up at the premises as civilians fled or barricaded themselves in their offices awaiting rescue.

“We have 15 people dead as of now and that includes foreigners,” a police source told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Among the dead was an American citizen, a US State Department official said.

A second police source confirmed the toll but warned “there are areas not yet accessed but that’s what we know so far”.

After 12 hours trapped inside the complex, a group of dozens of people was freed at 3:30am local time, according to an AFP journalist at the scene, followed by fresh gunfire and a detonation.

“We still believe there are two or three attackers in specific locations,” the first police officer said.

The situation is far from over.

The second police officer said that at one point they had been sure the attackers had been neutralised after a long period without shooting, however gunfire resumed again after 2am.

Further explosions and gunfire were heard shortly before dawn, with no official word on how many people were still trapped inside.

“There is a floor where they are shooting from, we still believe there are people there,” he said, after reports that a large number of people had fled upstairs.

‘Very confident’ attackers

Kenyan police chief Joseph Boinnet said the attack began with an explosion targeting three cars in the parking lot and a suicide bombing in the foyer of the Dusit hotel.

As the explosion and gunfire rang out in the leafy Westlands suburb, hundreds of terrified office workers barricaded themselves in the complex while some fled.

“We have no idea what is happening. Gunshots are coming from multiple directions,” said Simon Crump, an employee at an international firm who was hiding with his colleagues.

Crump was among a first wave of people evacuated from the office buildings surrounding the Dusit hotel, after an hour of sustained gunfire.

A number of heavily-armed foreign forces, who appeared to be from embassies based in Nairobi, were at the scene alongside Kenyan security officers.

One survivor rescued from the building told a local television station the attackers were “very confident; they were people who knew what they were doing”.

CCTV footage broadcast on television showed four attackers, clad all in black and heavily armed, entering a courtyard in the compound at the start of the assault.

‘A flash and a bang’

John Maingi said there had been “a flash of lights and a loud bang” at the Secret Garden restaurant where he works.

“When I peeped outside I saw a human leg which has been cut off. We hid in the room and then some police officers rescued us,” he said.

Reuben Kimani, a barista who was rescued after several hours trapped inside the hotel, said he recognised one of the attackers as a client.

“I knew one of them because he had a big scar on one of his hands,” he said.

I saw them. They shot six of my friends, four didn’t die but two succumbed.

Shabaab

The attack was claimed by the Al-Qaeda-linked Somali group Al-Shabaab, which has repeatedly targeted Kenya since it sent its army into Somalia in October 2011 to fight the jihadist group.

The attack at DusitD2 is the first in Nairobi since gunmen stormed the city’s Westgate shopping mall in 2013, killing at least 67 people.

On 2 April, 2015, another Shabaab attack killed 148 people at the university in Garissa, eastern Kenya.

The Westgate attack resulted in many upscale establishments and shopping centres in the capital – including the Dusit – putting up strict security barriers to check cars and pedestrians.

Several Nairobi establishments popular with Westerners announced on social media yesterday that they had closed for security reasons.

In its statement, the group noted the attack came exactly three years after its fighters overran a Kenyan military base in Somalia.

“This attack on Nairobi hotel came as Kenyans and their media are commemorating (the) El Adde attack,” it said.

The Shabaab claimed it killed more than 200 soldiers in that assault. The government has refused to give a toll or disclose details.

© AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Theresa May's Brexit deal crushed in House of Commons by 432 votes to 202
    101,799  192
    2
    		University of Limerick student becomes first Traveller in Ireland to graduate with a PhD
    88,254  86
    3
    		'Is this the best a man can get?': Gillette under fire for new #MeToo advert
    52,482  169
    Fora
    1
    		'It doesn't do complexity': Ryanair has closed its package-holiday business after two years
    342  0
    2
    		Iconic Offices finds the Irish market 'challenging' – and is plotting its overseas debut soon
    24  0
    The42
    1
    		Martin O'Neill and the fate of 9 other former Ireland managers
    25,725  13
    2
    		The Wallabies' loss has been Leinster's immense gain as Fardy shines
    22,456  35
    3
    		Danny Murphy tells Declan Rice that England is his 'only option'
    20,291  40
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Taylor Swift fans are flat out speculating after she bought a raffle ticket for a GAA club in Limerick
    9,102  0
    2
    		Here's why the internet is talking about Caroline Calloway, the influencer accused of "scamming" her followers
    8,217  3
    3
    		Everything you need to know about the new Irish-produced Netflix series written by George R. R. Martin
    5,968  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Woman who was allegedly tripped by child at roller disco awarded €25,000
    Woman who was allegedly tripped by child at roller disco awarded €25,000
    Man allegedly thrown down rubbish chute suffered 'gruesome death', court hears
    Man jailed following appeal over 'unduly lenient' suspended sentence for attack on ex-partner
    GARDAí
    Have you seen Eric? Gardaí appeal for information over missing 15-year-old
    Have you seen Eric? Gardaí appeal for information over missing 15-year-old
    Woman (19) dies after car collides with tree
    Garda who talked to armed man for seven hours awarded €25k compensation
    DUBLIN
    Gardaí in Dublin renew appeal for missing 18-year-old Dylan Keogh
    Gardaí in Dublin renew appeal for missing 18-year-old Dylan Keogh
    Motorcyclist seriously injured after bike hits van and catches fire in Finglas
    Have you seen Dylan? Gardaí appeal for information over missing 18-year-old
    EU
    'No deal? No problem': A street-side view of Britain's great Brexit battle
    'No deal? No problem': A street-side view of Britain's great Brexit battle
    Over 100 Irish 18-year-olds awarded free interrail pass to travel around Europe
    'No deal’ Brexit would have 'devastating economic consequences' in Ireland

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie