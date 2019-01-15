'There was a bomb, there is a lot of gunfire': Suspected terror attack at hotel and office complex in Nairobi

A GUNFIGHT IS underway following a blast at a hotel and office complex in a Nairobi neighbourhood.

An explosion at the DusitD2 compound, which includes a 101-room hotel and several office buildings housing international companies, was heard some 5km away.

Simon Crump, who works at one of the offices, said workers had barricaded themselves inside their offices after “several” explosions.

“We have no idea what is happening. Gunshots are coming from multiple directions,” he told AFP, adding that people are terrified.

Police sirens are echoing through the Kenyan capital and helicopters buzzing overhead. An AFP reporter at the scene said gunmen and security forces are exchanging gunfire.

“There was a bomb, there is a lot of gunfire,” another man working at the compound, who asked not to be named, said.

The cause of the incident has not yet been confirmed, but Somalia’s al-Shabaab jihadist fundamentalist group has claimed responsibility for the attack, according to the SITE Intelligence Group which monitors jihadist activities.

Kenyan police have confirmed that they are at the scene to “engage the attackers”.

“We are aware that there are armed criminals still holed up and our officers are trying to flush them out,” said Inspector General of police Joseph Boinnet.

An AFP reporter saw a bomb disposal squad blow up a car which they said had been used by the attackers to arrive at the complex.

Cars set on fire

“All police teams have been dispatched to the scene where the incident is. As at now we are treating it as anything, including the highest attack,” police spokesman Charles Owino said.

All police teams including anti-terror officers are at the scene.

Flames and plumes of black smoke are billowing into the sky from the car park of the compound where several vehicles have been on fire, with scores of people fleeing the compound, some of them injured.

A spokesperson said the Irish Embassy in Kenya is “aware of an ongoing security situation” and has advised people to avoid travelling in the vicinity of the incident.

John Maingi said there had been “a flash of lights and a loud bang” at the Secret Garden restaurant where he works.

“When I peeped outside I saw a human leg which has been cut off. We hid in the room and then some police officers rescued us,” he said.

The Embassy has become aware of an ongoing security situation at the Dusit D2 Hotel, 14 Riverside Drive, Nairobi, Kenya - please avoid travel in the vicinity, The Embassy will update as information becomes available - stay safe. — Embassy of Ireland (@IrlEmbKenya) January 15, 2019 Source: Embassy of Ireland /Twitter

The scenes in the Westlands suburb are reminiscent of a bloody terrorist attack in 2013 when Islamist gunmen stormed the Westgate mall, killing 67 people.

The country has faced a spate of attacks since it sent its army into Somalia in October 2011 to fight the Shabaab group, affiliated to Al-Qaeda.

On 2 April 2015 another Shabaab attack killed 148 people at the university in Garissa, eastern Kenya.

- © AFP 2019 , with reporting by Órla Ryan and Rónán Duffy