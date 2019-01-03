This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 3 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Social housing stock dries up but Nama says it's still on course to deliver 20,000 homes by 2020

The head of Nama has hailed 2018 as “another very successful year”.

By Sean Murray Thursday 3 Jan 2019, 2:52 PM
31 minutes ago 1,334 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4421912
Nama's headquarters in Dublin.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie
Nama's headquarters in Dublin.
Nama's headquarters in Dublin.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

THE NATIONAL ASSET Management Agency (Nama) has said it expects to return a surplus of €3.5 billion to the Exchequer by the time it completes its work in 2020 or 2021.

In its end-of-year summary report, Nama said it generated €3.3 billion in cash last year bringing the total generated since its creation in late 2009 to €44 billion. 

Chief Executive Brendan McDonagh said the agency had enjoyed “another very successful year”. 

As part of its commitment to fund the delivery of new homes throughout the country, it said that 9,700 units have been delivered through Nama funding between 2014 and 2018.

With construction under way on 3,000 homes, and planning permission received for an additional 6,400, it’s understood that Nama believes it is well on course to achieve its aim of delivering 20,000 homes by 2020.

However, its supply of social housing has dwindled considerably in recent years. 

It delivered 2,456 homes for social housing from 2012 by the end of 2017. This increased to just 2,475 by the end of 2018, providing social homes for an estimated 8,000 people.

It is understood that it was only able to transfer the stock it inherited after the financial crash into social housing, so its ability to supply these to local authorities in recent times could not continue at the same rate. 

Despite this, Nama said it has invested €350 million in remediating, completing and purchasing properties for social housing use. 

Many of these social houses are situated in former unfinished “ghost” housing estates and Name said it has reduced the number of these estates on its books from 33 in 2010 to four at the end of 2018. It also has strategies in place for the remaining four.

Focusing on the Dublin Docklands’ Strategic Development Zone for which planning permission was received in 2014, it said that his area is twice the size of the original IFSC and had delivered nearly 1 million square feet of residential space alongside 162 residential units.

Construction is also underway on 1.66 million square feet of commercial space and 444 residential units.

Nama chairman Frank Daly said: “At the end of 2018 it is salutary to recall the difficulties our country faced nine years ago when Nama started its work at the end of 2009.”

He added that Nama had helped play a “real part” in the recovery of the Irish economy. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Firefighters rescue cattle from slurry tank on Tyrone farm
    24,177  8
    Fora
    1
    		We're teaming up with Griffith College to give one reader an online MBA scholarship
    103  0
    The42
    1
    		Patrick McClean completes return as Derry announce three exciting signings
    7,957  0
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here's why Daisy Jones & The Six should be on you must-read list for 2019
    1,082  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    HSE
    Opinion: The key to the trolley crisis lies in a statutory right to access home care
    Opinion: The key to the trolley crisis lies in a statutory right to access home care
    Opinion: 'Nobody should have to live like this - I need more care to meet my basic needs'
    PODCAST: 'Irene didn't have to die and now she's part of this scandal'
    HEALTH
    Pro-Life Campaign has 'no plans' to protest outside hospitals or GP services over abortion services
    Pro-Life Campaign has 'no plans' to protest outside hospitals or GP services over abortion services
    Babies born in Ireland in 2019 can expect to live until 2101
    Simon Harris pays tribute to Rhona Mahony, who made history as first female Master of Holles Street
    GARDAí
    Man (44) released without charge following shooting at Dublin takeaway premises
    Man (44) released without charge following shooting at Dublin takeaway premises
    Teen released following shooting at Dublin takeaway premises
    Teenage girl dies in hospital after being knocked down by car in Cork collision
    DUBLIN
    Dublin City Council has scrapped all library fines - even if you have an outstanding balance to pay
    Dublin City Council has scrapped all library fines - even if you have an outstanding balance to pay
    Man dies after New Year's Day apartment fire in Dublin
    Gardaí called about thefts at Crumlin's children's hospital 17 times in two years

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie