This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 11 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Nasa's Voyager 2 reaches interstellar space 41 years after launch

Voyager 2 is now more than 18 billion kilometres from Earth.

By AFP Tuesday 11 Dec 2018, 10:08 AM
59 minutes ago 7,352 Views 32 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4387482
Image: Nasa
Image: Nasa

NASA’S VOYAGER 2 probes left the protective bubble around the Sun yesyerday and is flying through interstellar space, becoming the second human-made object to travel so far.

The announcement came six years after its twin spacecraft, Voyager 1, broke the outer boundary of the heliopause, where the hot solar wind meets the cold, dense space between stars, known as the interstellar medium.

Voyager 2 is now more than 18 billion kilometres from Earth, having passed the boundary on 5 November.

“This time is even better for us,” said Nicky Fox, director of the heliophysics division at NASA, noting that one instrument, called the Plasma Science Experiment (PLS), is still functioning on Voyager 2.

“To have the Voyagers sending back information about the edge of the Sun’s influence gives us an unprecedented glimpse of truly uncharted territory.”

The same instrument on Voyager 1 stopped working in 1980.

The two spacecraft, which look like a combination of a satellite dish and an old television set with rabbit ear antennas, were launched in 1977 on a mission to explore planets in our solar system.

‘Senior citizens’

The twin probes have left the heliosphere, but have not yet left the solar system, “and won’t be leaving anytime soon,” NASA said in a statement.

“The boundary of the solar system is considered to be beyond the outer edge of the Oort Cloud, a collection of small objects that are still under the influence of the Sun’s gravity.”

NASA says it will take about 300 years for Voyager 2 to reach the inner edge of the Oort Cloud, and possibly 30,000 years to fly beyond it.

“We’re looking forward to what we’ll be able to learn from having both probes outside the heliopause,” said Suzanne Dodd, Voyager project manager at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

Voyager 2 is officially NASA’s longest-running mission.

The two spacecraft were designed to last five years and study Jupiter and Saturn.

“Both spacecraft are very healthy, if you consider them senior citizens,” said Suzanne Dodd, Director for the Interplanetary Network Directorate, as the science results were unveiled at the American Geophysical Union annual meeting in the US capital.

A key concern is power, and NASA has to keep shutting down instruments to reserve power. But they may have five to 10 years left of life, she said.

Each spacecraft carries a Golden Record of Earth sounds, pictures and messages, which aims to serve as evidence of Earth’s civilization.

© AFP 2018.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (32)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Cockroaches and gnaw marks on a loaf of bread: 13 Irish food businesses closed by FSAI in November
    78,824  22
    2
    		Gardaí on alert as Kinahan target released from prison
    39,985  30
    3
    		Theresa May defers 'crucial vote' on Brexit deal
    36,913  93
    Fora
    1
    		Poll: Do you think having an attractive office makes workers more productive?
    287  0
    2
    		Fintech startup Swoop seals €1m for its 'virtual CFO' concept and eyes up moves abroad
    276  0
    3
    		Digitalisation could lead to nearly 50,000 job ‘losses’. Here’s why the government isn't worried
    98  0
    The42
    1
    		'You feel a bit guilty stealing man-of-the-match from someone like that'
    29,150  7
    2
    		Lancaster in contract talks with Leinster, but refuses to rule out Farrell reunion
    24,206  25
    3
    		'He felt so targeted' - Neville recalls Sterling coming to him in 2016 about 'vicious' treatment
    19,770  24
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden choreographed their sex scene to feel like a dance
    7,509  0
    2
    		Here's why it doesn't make sense that Nick Cannon's calling out homophobic celebs on Twitter to defend Kevin Hart
    4,942  0
    3
    		What to Watch on TV Tonight: Monday
    4,766  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    Man and woman released without charge after Dublin quays stabbing
    Man and woman released without charge after Dublin quays stabbing
    Man arrested after camper van fire on Howth pier
    Gardaí investigating alleged rape of woman in Dublin city
    DUBLIN
    Man dies after collision between motorcycle and car
    Man dies after collision between motorcycle and car
    40 year-old goes on trial over fatal stabbing of man in relationship with his ex-partner
    Leinster find a way as Bath promise to go 'full metal jacket' for return leg
    EU
    'Put it back!': Labour MP ejected from House of Commons after taking ceremonial mace
    'Put it back!': Labour MP ejected from House of Commons after taking ceremonial mace
    Varadkar and Tusk both say Brexit deal CAN'T be renegotiated
    Opinion: There are some striking similarities between Irish independence and Brexit
    FRANCE
    'For us, this is nonsense': Yellow vest protesters slam Macron's 'crumbs' speech
    'For us, this is nonsense': Yellow vest protesters slam Macron's 'crumbs' speech
    Emmanuel Macron addresses nation and pledges wage increase in response to gilets jaunes
    22-year-old Bayern Munich attacker suggests he could retire if injury nightmare continues

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie