This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 6 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Removing 300,000 homes from original broadband plan 'made original tender less attractive'

That was according to the Secretary General of the Department of Communications Mark Griffin.

By Christina Finn Thursday 6 Dec 2018, 10:05 PM
1 hour ago 3,247 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4380683
Image: Shutterstock/Benedek Alpar
Image: Shutterstock/Benedek Alpar

TAKING OUT 300,000 commercially viable households from the National Broadband Plan tender made it a less attractive sell to other bidders, according to the Secretary General of the Department of Communications Mark Griffin. 

Speaking before the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee today, Sinn Féin’s David Cullinane asked if the removal of around 300,000 households from the original tender changed the dynamic of the tender itself.

Eir had entered into a contract to deliver fibre broadband to the households, which the secretary general acknowledged today were more commercially viable. 

Eir subsequently announced that they were withdrawing their bid for the NBP tender process having already rolled out fibre broadband – which is a higher quality, higher speed broadband, to 70% of homes across Ireland – but about 540,000 homes and businesses still remained unconnected (and still are). 

The National Broadband Plan aims to give 750,000 premises nationwide a minimum download speed of 30Mbps. This also covers Irish businesses that currently have no access to broadband from commercial operators.

What company will roll out broadband to the remainder 540,000 homes – households that are less accessible – has become a headache for government, due to only one remaining tender, Granahan McCourt led by David McCourt, in the mix.

Tensions around the plan have escalated, due to confirmation that meetings between McCourt and the then Minister for Communications Denis Naughten took place, many of which took place in an informal capacity, with no officials present and no minutes taken. 

Griffin told the committee today that the State can only intervene when no market operator will provide services. He said Eir made a proposal to the department to roll out services to the 300,000. However, this would in turn reduce the overall scale of the households up for grabs in the original tender. 

The secretary general said the department consulted with the EU Commission about whether there was latitude for the government to refuse such a deal when it is on the table.

He said it was made clear to them under EU State aid rules that the Irish government would have no option to decline the offer. 

When asked if the removal of those 300,000 homes made the overall tender less attractive to the remaining bidders, Griffin said: 

“I think it is a reasonable conclusion to draw.”

Cullinane said it would appear that the decision to do so seriously compromised the viability of the project, possibly fatally.

“Rural Ireland has suffered as a result – with significant consequences in terms of investment, growth and viability. We need, therefore, to get to the heart of the decision to change the tender in 2016 and why it was taken.

“The PAC needs to do its job. It needs to investigate the tendering process and I hope this becomes a key part of the Committee’s work in the new year.

“Public oversight demands that we do so,” he said. 

On the meetings between McCourt and Naughten, the secretary general said he did not recall telling the communications minister at the time that some of the meetings being held might not be appropriate. He said he was not aware of any private meetings between the two men. 

However, he added there were meetings held with other bidders also, such as Eir on 23 January where Griffin said officials told the CEO that the company was being premature in walking away from the tender. 

Separately, a discussion on the Smyth report into the National Broadband Plan and meetings between David McCourt and former Communications Minister Denis Naughten took place at the committee. 

Rollout of 5G 

Also today, the secretary general was asked by Fianna Fáil’s Marc McSharry whether the department should be focusing on the roll out of 5G rather than fibre broadband to the home. 

Griffin said a recent Comreg report said that 5G is not a substitute for fibre, and is merely “complementary” to fibre. 

McSharry questioned which would be more cost-effective, seeing as the NBP costs appear to be spiralling. 

Griffin said to get 5G coverage to 99.5% of the country, over 6,000 additional masts would be needed, and would cost around €1.8bn.  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Additional garda patrols in Clontarf, north Dublin, after spate of muggings by group of teens
    71,247  100
    2
    		'There was a lot of damage': Five fire units battle blaze at landmark East Wall pub
    52,874  17
    3
    		The legislation legalising abortion in Ireland has been passed by the Dáil
    42,319  142
    Fora
    1
    		After announcing a global jobs cull, Yelp shrunk its Dublin HQ to nearly nothing
    324  0
    2
    		Just Eat fighter Flipdish has raised €4.8 million for its big European push
    151  0
    3
    		Galway's Loci Orthopaedics wants to spare people from crippling thumb complaints
    119  0
    The42
    1
    		'A difene and a couple of co-codamol': O'Driscoll opens up on painkiller use in rugby
    37,684  81
    2
    		Cause of Leicester City helicopter crash revealed by investigators as accident report is published
    30,095  15
    3
    		'Joe is the coach who has picked me over my career. I wouldn’t be here without him'
    29,325  15
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Sophie Turner branded The Cut's article on Priyanka Chopra 'totally disgusting'... it's The Dredge
    7,844  2
    2
    		Natalie Portman's confusion over Jessica Simpson's virginity resulted in an insightful social media exchange
    6,397  0
    3
    		The Travis Scott cheating prank proves that people believe what they want to when it comes to celebs
    4,214  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Former soldier jailed for three years for sexually assaulting niece and nephew
    Former soldier jailed for three years for sexually assaulting niece and nephew
    Employee seen taking breaks on CCTV used in 'Isis' graffiti investigation had rights breached, court told
    Graham Dwyer wins legal action over accessing of his mobile phone data
    HEALTH
    HSE wants to see patients as quickly as possible this winter - but admits it has no targets to do so
    HSE wants to see patients as quickly as possible this winter - but admits it has no targets to do so
    Simon Harris: 'This is the beginning of a new era for women’s health'
    What is the psychological impact of Christmas?
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ arrest 15 people in Wexford and seize â¬85,000 worth of drugs during sting operation
    Gardaí arrest 15 people in Wexford and seize €85,000 worth of drugs during sting operation
    Gardaí appeal for help in finding man (66) missing since last month
    Gardaí seize €50,000 worth of stolen machinery in Longford
    DUBLIN
    Dublin's 2013 Leinster-winning captain calls time on inter-county hurling career
    Dublin's 2013 Leinster-winning captain calls time on inter-county hurling career
    This Luas is being filled with essential gifts for people in emergency accommodation
    'There was a lot of damage': Five fire units battle blaze at landmark East Wall pub

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie