This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 29 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's so badly needed': Harris defends development of children's hospital despite rising costs

Minister for Health Simon Harris appeared before the Health Committee this afternoon.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 29 Jan 2019, 4:00 PM
10 minutes ago 450 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4465424
Image: Screengrab via Oireachtas TV
Image: Screengrab via Oireachtas TV

MINISTER FOR HEALTH Simon Harris has said that he made the decision to continue with the development of the new national children’s hospital despite the spiralling costs because “it’s so badly needed”.

Harris made his comments in front of the Health Committee on the cost overruns at the National Children’s Hospital. 

He told the committee that when the overrun cost became apparent to him “it would be an understatement” to say that he was “very concerned”. 

Earlier this month, the committee was told the current estimation is the hospital will cost €1.433 billion – €450 million higher than the figure of €983 million approved by government in 2017.

Last week, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the Department of Health has retained PWC, the expert accountancy and consultancy firm, to carry out an analysis of the situation. 

It is understood the review is expected to be completed in March. 

Fianna Fáil TD Stephen Donnelly quizzed Harris on the project and said that “it is an understatement to say the public and healthcare professionals are furious” at the spiralling cost. 

Responding to Donnelly, Harris admitted that “it’s a very, very significant amount of money”.

Explaining why he decided to continue to give the project the go-ahead despite the spiralling costs, Harris said that “when you’re minister, you’re presented with options” and that he had three options – to pause the project, to retender the project, or to continue with the project. 

“I had three options … First option was pause the project, I’m not pausing the building of the National Children’s Hospital. It’s been paused far too many times,” Harris said. 

“Second option was retender the project … all of the expert evidence was retendering the project would have cost more for the taxpayer … and would have increased the length of time it would take to deliver this project,” he said.

“The third was to proceed and that’s the decision I took. It was one of the hardest decisions that the government has made in my time in government, certainly the hardest decision I’ve asked the government to make,” Harris said. 

“We couldn’t actually stop the project because it’s so badly needed in terms of the infrastructure for our children,” he said. 

Later in the committee, Harris added: “I’m not going to entertain any talk of pausing the project. 

Yes, it’s expensive … but we need to get this project now done.

With reporting by Christina Finn

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'He was too decent to leave someone in trouble': Mother of love triangle murder victim speaks in court
    25,471  6
    Fora
    1
    		Hoteliers want extra time to prep for the 'financial pressure' of mandatory pensions
    101  0
    The42
    1
    		'Some of the most shocking violence we have seen': Police condemn clashes between Millwall and Everton fans
    10,369  16
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blessed the internet by sharing her skincare routine on Instagram
    375  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CAR CRASH
    'It is heartbreaking': Funeral arrangements announced for four young men who died in Donegal crash
    'It is heartbreaking': Funeral arrangements announced for four young men who died in Donegal crash
    'A cloud of sadness over the area': Tributes paid to four young men killed in Co Donegal car crash
    'The stuff of nightmares': Four men in their 20s killed in Donegal car crash named
    DONEGAL
    Man (30s) arrested after gardaí discover €400k worth of cannabis being grown in house
    Man (30s) arrested after gardaí discover €400k worth of cannabis being grown in house
    Remains found on Donegal beach confirmed to be missing 72-year-old woman
    Gardaí investigating after body of female found on beach in Donegal
    HEALTH
    Nurses' strike: Public advised to only attend emergency departments if 'absolutely essential'
    Nurses' strike: Public advised to only attend emergency departments if 'absolutely essential'
    Opinion: At 12 I started taking Orkambi as a trial drug and it transformed my life
    Opinion: You might need to simplify your child's lunch so they actually eat it

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie