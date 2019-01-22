This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Tuesday 22 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The row over spiralling costs at National Children's Hospital is set to intensify this week

The hospital will cost €1.4 billion – that’s €450 million higher than the figure of €983 million approved by government in 2017.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 22 Jan 2019, 6:01 AM
45 minutes ago 1,248 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4451456

THE ROW OVER the spiralling costs at National Children’s Hospital is set to intensify this week as the Oireachtas Health Committee is to hear from department officials about how the costs got so out of control. 

Last week, the committee was told the current estimation is the hospital will cost €1.433 billion – that’s €450 million higher than the figure of €983 million approved by government in 2017.

However, indications are the cost is expected to rise, with the Taoiseach confirming that other health projects will now be impacted, with some expected to be delayed a number of months. 

Continuing with its hearings this week, further fuel has been thrown on the fire with the General Secretary of the Department of Public Expenditure refusing to attend the meeting tomorrow. 

Secretary General Robert Watt, who made the headlines last year for proposing to remove pensioners’ free travel during rush hour periods, has been criticised for declining to appear before the committee. 

Watt wrote to the health committee saying he did not think his attendance was required as it is “a matter for the Department of Health”.

However, speaking to RTÉ’s Sean O’Rourke programme yesterday, TD Michael Harty said the central question is if the project is value for money. 

He said Watt has responsibility for public procurement and should attend the meeting as it falls under his remit. 

Given that the cost overrun is to impact on future health capital projects for the next five years, Harty said answers about budgetary oversight should be given. 

The overall cost of the new hospital has been in the news a lot in recent months. So, how did it all get here?

Timeline

2005/2006: The Children’s Health First (McKinsey report) recommends a single national children’s hospital should be built in Ireland. 

But where? 

The Mater Hospital site is given the green light by government, but a lot of people aren’t too happy with this choice. 

2006-2012: There is a lot of back and forth about whether the Mater site is the correct location. In 2012, the then health minister James Reilly establishes a review group. Towards the end of the year, a new site is announced at St James’ Hospital. 

Summer 2015: A planning permission application for the new hospital is submitted. The estimated cost is €650 million with the hospital due to open in 2020. 

April 2016: Planning permission is granted for the construction of the new national children’s hospital. 

March 2017: Controversy over the site rumbled on. A number of rural TDs said children would be left languishing in ambulances in Dublin traffic if the new children’s hospital is built on the St James’s site. Campaigners suggest the campus of Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown as a more suitable site.

April 2017: To much fanfare, Health Minister Simon Harris announces the plans for the new children’s hospital, stating that it will cost over €1 billion and will open in 2021.

September 2017: Yet more controversy – this time over the name of the hospital. Harris later rules out that it will be named after a religious figure or saint. 

Autumn 2018: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar tells the Dáil the new children’s hospital may cost even more than its latest €1.433 billion price tag – this cost represents a €450 million increase on what the hospital was projected to cost in April 2017.

He says that €100 million from the 2019 Health Capital Budget will have to go towards the hospital in order to fill the funding gap. A number of health projects are going to be delayed as a result. 

Winter 2018: Questions begin to be asked as to who is responsible. A  review is to be established to find out why the costs got so out of control. Leo Varadkar can’t say if anyone will be held accountable

January 2019: The board tasked to oversee the project appears before the Oireachtas Health Committee. The whole project is dubbed a “catastrophic failure” by Fianna Fáil’s Stephen Donnelly. 

The chairperson of the board, Tom Costello, tells the committee that “if they were to start again on a project of this scale and complexity we would adopt the same procurement approach”.

What’s next? 

Pressure mounts of Secretary General Robert Watts to appear before the committee this week, as a question mark hangs over other health projects and whether they will be unduly delayed.  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Camogie star charged with assaulting two women in Cork pub
    100,975  0
    2
    		Teen who stared at Native American protester says he was trying to calm the situation
    80,060  153
    3
    		Snow-ice warning issued by Met Éireann
    75,736  27
    Fora
    1
    		Hainan Airlines is launching a second direct route from Ireland to China
    995  0
    2
    		As it announces 1,000 jobs, Facebook has been cleared for a raft of upgrades to its new D4 home
    400  0
    3
    		Poll: When do you think Ireland's housing crisis will ease?
    348  0
    The42
    1
    		Lowry climbs back inside world's top 50 after bumper payday in Abu Dhabi
    31,620  28
    2
    		Munster's Tadhg Beirne ruled out of opening rounds of Six Nations
    24,381  52
    3
    		Further second row blow for Ireland as Henderson ruled out for 'several weeks'
    24,249  59
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Imagine if a high-profile woman echoed Russell Brand's approach to parenting
    10,958  8
    2
    		A Youtuber raised €175k for a charity supporting transgender kids 'to spite' Father Ted creator Graham Linehan
    8,529  5
    3
    		Where are all the key players in the Fyre Festival documentary now?
    7,884  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GARDAí
    Have you seen Sara? She's been missing from Dublin since last Tuesday
    Have you seen Sara? She's been missing from Dublin since last Tuesday
    Gardaí appeal for help to find Emily Gallagher missing from Dublin
    Missing boy (14) found safe and well
    DUBLIN
    Retired surgeon groped 14-year-old patient that he played chess with, trial told
    Retired surgeon groped 14-year-old patient that he played chess with, trial told
    Family of 18-year-old missing for 10 days 'very concerned for his wellbeing'
    Missing 14-year-old girl found safe and well
    PSNI
    Third Derry security alert in a day, after van abandoned outside girls' school
    Third Derry security alert in a day, after van abandoned outside girls' school
    Derry car bomb has 'absolutely nothing to do with Brexit', Bradley says
    CCTV footage of Derry city centre car bomb released as two men (20s) arrested
    DERRY
    Police investigation underway after suspected car bomb in Derry city centre
    Police investigation underway after suspected car bomb in Derry city centre
    Detectives 'extremely close' to breakthrough over murder of RUC officer in Omagh
    Derry City complete the capture of former Celtic youth player from Brighton

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie