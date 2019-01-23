This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 23 January, 2019
Fire services extinguish blaze after bus catches fire on the Navan Road in Dublin

There are currently two fire engines from Phisborough fire station on the scene.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 23 Jan 2019, 9:54 PM
1 hour ago 11,294 Views 1 Comment
Updated 40 minutes ago

EMERGENCY SERVICES IN Dublin have extinguished a blaze on the Navan Road after a bus caught fire earlier this evening. 

Dublin Fire Brigade was called to the scene close to the Ashtown Roundabout shortly after 8.16pm by the driver of the bus. 

A passing motorist had alerted the driver to a “problem” with the bus, prompting them to pull in and call emergency services. 

Two fire engines from Phisborough fire station attended the scene to extinguish the fire which broke out after the driver had pulled in. 

No injuries were reported. It is believed that the vehicle belongs to a private bus company.

Previous traffic diversions are no longer in place. 

