Fire services extinguish blaze after bus catches fire on the Navan Road in Dublin

EMERGENCY SERVICES IN Dublin have extinguished a blaze on the Navan Road after a bus caught fire earlier this evening.

Dublin Fire Brigade was called to the scene close to the Ashtown Roundabout shortly after 8.16pm by the driver of the bus.

A passing motorist had alerted the driver to a “problem” with the bus, prompting them to pull in and call emergency services.

Two fire engines from Phisborough fire station attended the scene to extinguish the fire which broke out after the driver had pulled in.

No injuries were reported. It is believed that the vehicle belongs to a private bus company.

Previous traffic diversions are no longer in place.