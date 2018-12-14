This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 14 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'You called me nebulous!': Juncker explains remarks after heated exchange with Theresa May goes viral

Merriam-Webster said that searches for the word “nebulous” were up 12,000% today.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 14 Dec 2018, 5:10 PM
1 hour ago 13,011 Views 36 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4396905
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

PRESIDENT OF THE European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker has attempted to clarify his remarks after a video showing a heated exchange between him and British Prime Minister Theresa May.

May confirmed that she had a “robust discussion” with Juncker after footage emerged this morning of the pair having a heated row at an EU summit.

As the leaders gathered in their conference room, May was filmed by the EU’s in-house TV crew confronting Juncker after he called the UK’s position on Brexit “nebulous”.

Instead of the anodyne pleasantries the leaders normally exchange in front of the cameras, a visibly angry May confronted Juncker to demand he explain his comments.

“What did you call me? You called me nebulous. Yes you did,” May said according to lip-readers hired by Britain’s Channel 5 News.

As Juncker puts his hand on May’s arm to placate her, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is seen striding across the room to restore the peace.

At a press conference this afternoon, Juncker was asked about the comments again.

He first joked that “we were not dancing” – a possible reference to May’s entrance to the Tory party conference where she danced on stage to Abba’s “Dancing Queen”.

He then attempted to clarify that he used the word “nebulous” to mean “foggy” and it was in reference to the parliament debate, rather than May herself.

I did not refer to her but the overall state of the debate in Britain… I was following the debate in the House and I can’t see where the British parliament is heading.

The word “nebulous” is defined by the Merriam-Webster dictionary as meaning “indistinct, or vague”, Oxford has the first meaning as “hazy” and the second as “vague or ill-defined”.

Merriam-Webster said that searches for the word “nebulous” were up 12,000% today after the exchange went viral.

Tensions are high between the UK and the EU after an EU Council summit held yesterday and today.

After Theresa May survived a vote of confidence in her leadership of the Tory party, she returned to Brussels to attempt to salvage her Brexit deal.

May had postponed the House of Commons vote on her deal after forecasts predicted it had no chance of being approved: some MPs expressed concern at the idea of the UK remaining in a customs deal with the EU indefinitely, and without having any unilateral power to withdraw from the backstop if the next round of talks fail.

She had thought that if the EU were to give additional assurances, that the deal might pass through the House of Commons; but she failed to gain any additional promises to time-limit the backstop or to give the UK more power to leave it in the future.

All bets are off as to what happens next: the House of Commons breaks for Christmas on 21 December, and doesn’t return until 7 January.

The vote on May’s Brexit deal must be held before 21 January to keep to the timetable for the UK to leave the EU by 29 March.

- with reporting from AFP

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (36)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Who was your Irish MP in 1918? Here's a list of everyone elected in that historic election
    51,433  56
    2
    		Devastating fire that killed pregnant woman and three children was caused by tea light
    41,785  16
    3
    		Armed robbers steal cash from Dublin supermarket
    41,348  25
    Fora
    1
    		As it fights to keep a café open, Dunnes argues it hasn't made a Starbucks-style violation
    1,347  0
    2
    		After a bumper year for co-working spaces, demand is expected to slow in 2019
    316  0
    3
    		'Your business becomes part of who you are. That makes it harder to shake off criticism'
    71  0
    The42
    1
    		Ex-Ireland international opens up about Aston Villa coach's alleged bullying
    42,124  26
    2
    		Celtic clinch knockout spot despite defeat while fans make heartwarming gesture to Griffiths
    23,438  12
    3
    		'We're used to Leinster choking teams out... they were on the back foot'
    23,017  41
    DailyEdge
    1
    		So it begins: Emma Watson shared her first photo with Saoirse Ronan from the set of Little Women
    5,534  0
    2
    		Natalie Portman has spoken out about Israel again, calling their Nation-state law 'racist'
    3,476  3
    3
    		Irish grandparents shared their favourite Christmas memories in a lovely video doing the rounds on Facebook
    2,591  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Case by Jackson and Olding to recover legal costs dismissed by judge in Belfast
    Case by Jackson and Olding to recover legal costs dismissed by judge in Belfast
    Man who fled Ireland and changed identity after driving car into group of friends given six-year sentence
    Leaving Cert students expelled for posting video online of classmate snorting white powder
    GARDAí
    'It's very disappointing': Garda probe launched as TD's office covered in urine and anti-abortion graffiti
    'It's very disappointing': Garda probe launched as TD's office covered in urine and anti-abortion graffiti
    Taxi driver robbed at knifepoint and vehicle stolen during late night attack in Drogheda
    Man due in court after car mounted pavement and hit three people in Ardee
    DUBLIN
    Armed robbers steal cash from Dublin supermarket
    Armed robbers steal cash from Dublin supermarket
    Devastating fire that killed pregnant woman and three children was caused by tea light
    The national average rent is €1,122 per month - it's an extra €500 if you want to live in the capital
    FRANCE
    Police release image of Strasbourg attacker suspect as Irish visitors to France told to exercise caution
    Police release image of Strasbourg attacker suspect as Irish visitors to France told to exercise caution
    Suspected Christmas market gunman Cherif Chekatt shot dead by police in Strasbourg
    Who is the Strasbourg Christmas market attacker Cherif Chekatt?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie