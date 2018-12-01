This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 1 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Neil deGrasse Tyson investigated by TV networks over sexual misconduct allegations

The astrophysicist has written numerous books and hosted 2014′s Cosmos TV series.

By Associated Press Saturday 1 Dec 2018, 7:42 PM
26 minutes ago 2,032 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4371061
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson
Image: UPI/PA Images
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson
Image: UPI/PA Images

RENOWNED ASTROPHYSICIST NEIL deGrasse Tyson will be investigated by Fox and National Geographic Networks after allegations of sexual misconduct were leveled against him.

Accounts published on Thursday from two women say that Tyson behaved in a sexually inappropriate manner with them.

Tyson was host of Cosmos on Fox in 2014 and a new edition of the series was due to air on National Geographic next year.

The astrophysicist has not commented publicly and an email request for comment to his representative was not immediately returned.

In a statement the producers of Cosmos said: “The credo at the heart of ‘Cosmos’ is to follow the evidence wherever it leads. The producers of ‘Cosmos’ can do no less in this situation.”

They said they will conduct a thorough investigation. Meanwhile Fox and National Geographic said yesterday evening that they only recently learned of the allegations and were reviewing them.

Besides numerous TV appearances, Tyson is also the director of the Hayden Planetarium at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Man entering Ireland for sham marriage caught after his texts were checked by immigration officials
    127,467  105
    2
    		Former US President George H.W. Bush dies aged 94
    40,221  64
    3
    		Dublin Bus, Luas and Irish Rail fares will change from today
    29,160  29
    Fora
    1
    		Following its major funding deal, Nuritas has lined up satellite bases abroad to target specific talent
    108  0
    2
    		Why we should encourage over 55s to choose contract work over retirement
    89  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Southampton v Man United, Premier League
    33,762  25
    2
    		Earls hat-trick helps Munster rout Edinburgh in front of Schmidt in Cork
    24,781  65
    3
    		Everything you need to know ahead of the Euro 2020 draw in Dublin
    17,240  12
    DailyEdge
    1
    		As it happened: The Late Late Toy Show 2018
    48,620  81
    2
    		After showing up 2 hours late to other European gigs and playing for 30 mins, Lauryn Hill surprised Irish fans
    12,026  0
    3
    		Cousins Scott and Grace are the true stars of this year's Late Late Toy Show thanks to his priceless gift
    11,260  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    US
    'We have lost a great American': Michael D Higgins, former US presidents pay tributes to George H.W. Bush
    'We have lost a great American': Michael D Higgins, former US presidents pay tributes to George H.W. Bush
    US archdiocese to file for bankruptcy as it faces litany of lawsuits over sexual assault by priests
    Former US President George H.W. Bush dies aged 94
    COURTS
    GardaÃ­ use thermal imaging to catch pair of robbers hiding in bushes
    Gardaí use thermal imaging to catch pair of robbers hiding in bushes
    Defence lawyer says Storm Emma looter was 'high on cocaine at the time'
    Man previously jailed for damaging €10m Monet art gets two-year sentence for handling stolen painting
    GARDAí
    Appeal for public's help in finding missing 26-year-old woman
    Appeal for public's help in finding missing 26-year-old woman
    Man (39) dies from injuries after being struck by lorry in Tipperary on Tuesday
    Appeal for public's help in finding missing 17-year-old girl
    DUBLIN
    Everything you need to know ahead of the Euro 2020 draw in Dublin
    Everything you need to know ahead of the Euro 2020 draw in Dublin
    Poll: Two Dubs, one Rebel - Who deserves to be named Player of the Year tonight?
    Gardaí investigating after shots fired at car in Dublin

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie