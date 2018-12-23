This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
9 hidden Netflix movie gems to watch over the Christmas break

Stop the aimless flicking.

By Aoife Barry Sunday 23 Dec 2018, 10:30 AM
19 minutes ago 3,516 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4401928

SOMETIMES, IT CAN feel like what you watch on Netflix is 50% you flicking through the seemingly infinite amount of movies available on the platform.

So if you’re sick of flicking through films aimlessly, we’ve picked nine hidden gems that you might have missed.

Don’t Think Twice

Source: Movieclips Indie/YouTube

Comedian Mike Birbiglia writes and stars in this sweet comedy about an American improv troupe that’s thrown into chaos when one member gets famous. 

Private Life

Source: Netflix/YouTube

This gem of a film stars the fantastic Kathryn Hahn and Paul Giamatti as a couple in their 40s who are trying to conceive. It’s by turns, funny, heartfelt, and devastating. 

22 July

Source: Netflix/YouTube

This somewhat controversial Paul Greengrass film is about the 22 July terror attack in Norway and its aftermath. Greengrass has been criticised for his portrayal of what occurred – but what do you think?

Network 

Source: Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube

Faye Dunaway and William Holden star in this Sidney Lumet 1976 film about a TV anchor who starts to lose his mind, and a producer who knows what will get high ratings. A prescient look at the TV world.

The Overnight

Source: Movieclips Indie/YouTube

This 2015 film sees somewhat wholesome couple (Adam Scott and Taylor Schilling) befriending a saucier couple (Jason Schwartzman and Judith Godréche). They stay overnight in together one night, and things get quite saucy.

It Follows 

Source: Movieclips Indie/YouTube

A fantastic modern horror film that’s set in a world that’s both contemporary and retro – this is a must-watch.

Moon

Source: Sony Pictures Classics/YouTube

If you haven’t seen this lovely movie, directed by Duncan Jones (son of David Bowie), then take your chance to. Sam Rockwell plays an astronaut who’s about to return to earth after three years away – but he suddenly starts feeling terrible. What’s going on?

Enemy

Source: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

Denis Villeneuve directed this 2013 film starring Jake Gyllenhaal as two men. Loosely based on a novel The Double, it sees one of the men being troubled by his doppelganger.

I Am Not A Serial Killer

Source: IFC Films/YouTube

This Irish-directed film is set in a snowy small town, and centres on a teenage boy who’s trying to keep his homicidal tendencies in check. His neighbour, played by Christopher Lloyd, appears to be one of his oldest friends. Meanwhile, a psychopath is terrorising the town.

