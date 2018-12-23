9 hidden Netflix movie gems to watch over the Christmas break

SOMETIMES, IT CAN feel like what you watch on Netflix is 50% you flicking through the seemingly infinite amount of movies available on the platform.

So if you’re sick of flicking through films aimlessly, we’ve picked nine hidden gems that you might have missed.

Don’t Think Twice

Comedian Mike Birbiglia writes and stars in this sweet comedy about an American improv troupe that’s thrown into chaos when one member gets famous.

Private Life

This gem of a film stars the fantastic Kathryn Hahn and Paul Giamatti as a couple in their 40s who are trying to conceive. It’s by turns, funny, heartfelt, and devastating.

22 July

This somewhat controversial Paul Greengrass film is about the 22 July terror attack in Norway and its aftermath. Greengrass has been criticised for his portrayal of what occurred – but what do you think?

Network

Faye Dunaway and William Holden star in this Sidney Lumet 1976 film about a TV anchor who starts to lose his mind, and a producer who knows what will get high ratings. A prescient look at the TV world.

The Overnight

This 2015 film sees somewhat wholesome couple (Adam Scott and Taylor Schilling) befriending a saucier couple (Jason Schwartzman and Judith Godréche). They stay overnight in together one night, and things get quite saucy.

It Follows

A fantastic modern horror film that’s set in a world that’s both contemporary and retro – this is a must-watch.

Moon

If you haven’t seen this lovely movie, directed by Duncan Jones (son of David Bowie), then take your chance to. Sam Rockwell plays an astronaut who’s about to return to earth after three years away – but he suddenly starts feeling terrible. What’s going on?

Enemy

Denis Villeneuve directed this 2013 film starring Jake Gyllenhaal as two men. Loosely based on a novel The Double, it sees one of the men being troubled by his doppelganger.

I Am Not A Serial Killer

This Irish-directed film is set in a snowy small town, and centres on a teenage boy who’s trying to keep his homicidal tendencies in check. His neighbour, played by Christopher Lloyd, appears to be one of his oldest friends. Meanwhile, a psychopath is terrorising the town.