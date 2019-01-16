Netflix is making a workplace comedy starring Steve Carell about Donald Trump's Space Force

STEVE CARELL IS set to star in a new workplace comedy based on the planned US Space Force.

Netflix said today that Carell is re-teaming with The Office producers Greg Daniels and Howard Klein on the series Space Force.

It’s about the people assigned to create a sixth branch of the armed services focused on space, the streaming service said.

Last year, the Trump administration pledged to create a separate military service based in space to “ensure America’s dominance in space”.

Carell and Daniels are the sitcom’s co-creators and will serve as executive producers along with Klein.

A teaser for the new show was released by Netflix today saying that it will be about “the men an women” who have to “figure out” exactly what the promised Space Force will do.