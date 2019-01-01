This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 1 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

New €2 coin launched to commemorate the First Dáil in 1919

A million new coins will go into circulation this year.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 1 Jan 2019, 6:00 AM
45 minutes ago 695 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4409125

100YearsOfDail-Coin A new €2 coin Source: Central Bank of Ireland

TO COMMEMORATE THE first meeting of Dáil Éireann in 1919 The Central Bank is launching a new €2 coin with one million going into circulation this year. 

The first meeting of Sinn Féin MPs elected to the House of Commons was held on 21 January 1919 at the Mansion House where Irish MPs abstaining from taking their seats at Westminster established their own parliament.   

In addition to the new €2 coin, The Central Bank is also issuing a €100 gold coin to commemorate the event. A 1,000 of these coins will be issued and will be available from 16 January when the new coinage is launched at the Mansion House in Dublin.

An annual mint set and proof set with the commemorative €2 coin will also be issued later this year. 

Featuring the words ‘An Chéad Dáil’ – The First Dáil – surrounded by images of the first TDs who attended the landmark meeting in 1919, these new coins were designed by Emmet Mullins. 

download (3) Members of the First Dáil, 10 April 1919 First row, left to right: Laurence Ginnell, Michael Collins, Cathal Brugha, Arthur Griffith, Éamon de Valera, Count Plunkett, Eoin MacNeill, W. T. Cosgrave and Ernest Blythe. Kevin O'Higgins is in the third row (right) Source: Wikimedia

The 1918 General Election saw over 70 Irish representatives elected to Westminster, essentially wiping out the Irish Parliamentary Party – the dominant voice in constitution nationalism for decades. 

On the same day as the historic meeting at the Mansion House in 1919, two Royal Irish Constabulary officers were killed in an ambush by Irish Volunteers at Soloheadbeg in Co. Cork. The War of Independence had begun. 

“The meeting of the First Dáil in the Mansion House was a landmark moment on the road to the establishment of the Irish state, and it is quite fitting that we should honour that moment in this way one hundred years on,” Director of Currency and Facilities Management Paul Molumby has said. 

It’s only the second time the Central Bank has issued a special circulating euro coin. In 2016, it issued 4.5 million special €2 coins to commemorate the centenary of the 1916 Easter Rising. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Appeal for public's help in finding missing 53-year-old woman
    60,731  4
    2
    		The post-Brexit Irish passport boom in Britain is not slowing down
    44,434  45
    3
    		The ridiculous things UK politicians have said about Ireland and Brexit
    43,441  68
    Fora
    1
    		A minimum wage rise and higher VAT: These are the new budget measures that just kicked in
    34  0
    The42
    1
    		The son of a Cork GAA legend's unexpected role in ending a 33-year wait
    37,066  3
    2
    		'My career finished with injury and the thing I feared most, my mother dying, happened at that moment... I was 21'
    24,969  1
    3
    		Floyd Mayweather eases to first-round victory in shambolic 'exhibition' bout
    18,439  35
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here's where Taylor Swift and her boyf Joe Alwyn hung out in Limerick over Christmas
    10,384  1
    2
    		What to watch on TV tonight: New Year's Eve
    6,399  2
    3
    		Why doing nothing for NYE is actually the best plan ever
    4,001  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    HEALTH
    Babies born in Ireland in 2019 can expect to live until 2101
    Babies born in Ireland in 2019 can expect to live until 2101
    Simon Harris pays tribute to Rhona Mahony, who made history as first female Master of Holles Street
    Timeline: The history of abortion in Ireland
    GARDAí
    Appeal for public's help in finding missing 53-year-old woman
    Appeal for public's help in finding missing 53-year-old woman
    Gardaí appeal for help finding pregnant teenager who missed hospital appointment
    Man (50s) questioned over alleged sexual assault on young male
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: Are you going out tonight?
    Poll: Are you going out tonight?
    Poll: Who will win the All-Ireland senior camogie championship in 2019?
    Poll: Who would you vote for if a general election was held today?
    LEO VARADKAR
    The government is declaring war in 2019 (on single-use plastics)
    The government is declaring war in 2019 (on single-use plastics)
    Poll: Are you worried a robot could take your job?
    Varadkar warns that robots and artificial intelligence pose risk to people's jobs

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie