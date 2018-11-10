This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 10 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Prison cell of the last woman hanged in the UK recreated in London

Glad I Did It runs at Bermondsey Project Space, London from 14 November to 1 December

By Cónal Thomas Saturday 10 Nov 2018, 10:00 AM
13 minutes ago 478 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/4328977

ON EASTER SUNDAY 1955, 28-year-old Ruth Ellis fired four bullets at point-blank range into David Blakely outside the Magdala pub in Hampstead, London. 

Having killed her abusive lover, Ellis was arrested and taken to Holloway Prison to await trial for murder. 

Alone in jail, she found peace, says Irish artist Christina Reihill, whose upcoming London exhibition Glad I Did It recreates Ellis’ prison cell and invites its audience into the mind of the last woman to be hanged in the UK.

Captivated 

Working as a journalist in London in the 1980s, Reihill was one day contacted by a friend who’d been in touch with an Irish man who’d worked with Ruth Ellis at the Little Club in Knightsbridge, which Ellis managed. 

Although this “bloke could remember very little”, recalls Reihill, “it was the first time that I learned about this lady, Ruth Ellis.”

Though captivated, it would be another 30 years before the journalist-turned-artist returned to Ruth Ellis, to a trial that divided a nation. 

As Reihill puts it, her own life “was filed away into disaster”.

Alcohol abuse and drug use meant she went from “Condé Nast to handing out leaflets in strange parts of London.”

But last year, following a show she’d staged celebrating American writer Dorothy Parker, Reihill says that she sat back in the seat of a friend’s car and heard Ellis’ name whispered in her head. “I’d just put the last bloody prop away and my head was mangled. Mangled.”

Reihill set about researching Ellis’ life and the events leading up to her killing Blakely. 

unnamed (2) Source: Christina Reihill

Here was a tragic story, says Reihill. 

In order to get two pennies together she was either on her back or serving drinks. It was a non-stop frenetic life from the age of 14 when she left school.

Born in 1926, Ellis worked as a hostess, prostitute and model. While managing the Little Club, she met David Blakely with whom she began a tempestuous relationship, Blakely causing Ellis to miscarriage after he punched her in the stomach. 

The pair continued to see each other despite Ellis’ relationship with Desmond Cussen, from whose flat she left on the 10 April 1955 in pursuit of Blakely. 

At 9:30pm, as he emerged from the Magdala with his friend Clive Gunnell, Ellis called to Blakely whom she shot at point-blank range, killing him.

Stunned, she was arrested immediately.

Ellis’ subsequent case captivated the UK and renewed the death penalty debate.

Her trial lasted one day, her fate sealed when asked by the Prosecution what she intended to do when she fired the revolver at close range. 

“It is obvious when I shot him I intended to kill him,” she replied. 

Since 1955, there have been numerous campaigns seeking a posthumous pardon for Ellis. 

Ellis’ time in her condemned cell – and questions surrounding desire, grief and true love – are what artist Reihill chose to focus on. “It’s obvious that the condemned cell is her mind,” she says. 

Profoundly offensive?

Having gathered “every single piece of information” from Ellis’ time at Holloway Prison, Reihill says she set about recreating her time spent in her prison cell.

Recorded by prison wardens, Ellis’ day-to-day life while awaiting trial were not what one might expect from a condemned prisoner, says Reihill. 

She is reading. She’s is sleeping. She’s chatting. She’s receiving guests. People appear to meet her as if she were having them for tea.

Featuring prison files, psychiatrist notes and diary entries, Glad I Did It allows visitors to step inside Ellis’ mind in the lead up to her death and examine what led her to murder Blakely. 

unnamed (1) Layout of Ruth Ellis' recreated prison cell. Source: Christina Reihill

With the use of audio recordings, Reihill’s installation – which runs at Bermondsey Project Space in London from 14 November to 1 December – seeks to explore the psychology surrounding Ellis’ action, which led to her hanging on 13 July 1955. 

On the ground floor, says artist Ellis, visitors to Project Space will enter Ellis’ “condemned cell”.

Over three gallery floors of 1950s set pieces – including the hanging rope and trapdoor – Glad I Did It allows the audience to make up their own minds about Ellis’ actions, says Reihill.  

I’m not taking a moral position. I’m entirely focused on her mind. 

The audience will be divided, though.

Some might find it profoundly offensive. For others, it makes sense. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Two men jailed for sex assault on sleeping girl in Dublin nightclub
    80,193  0
    2
    		Melbourne stabbing rampage being treated as terrorist attack
    50,317  90
    3
    		France grounds Ryanair plane to force €525,000 subsidy repayment
    40,057  25
    Fora
    1
    		Award-winning Cork startup Thalman Health is headed for liquidation
    453  0
    2
    		'We thought it'd blow up into a billion-dollar app overnight. Sometimes you get carried away'
    435  0
    3
    		Zara's owner is shuttering an Irish operation used to handle over €1 billion in global online sales
    224  0
    The42
    1
    		'He doesn't need protecting': BOD defends Sexton after England coach's accusations
    37,689  34
    2
    		James McClean issues statement to Stoke City supporters
    34,454  47
    3
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    26,470  16
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Despite taking the last four years off, British media maintains an unhealthy relationship with Cheryl
    9,040  0
    2
    		Emma Stone has proven once again that she's one of the best chat show guests in Hollywood
    4,959  0
    3
    		Men, please don't propose to your girlfriend if it involves stealing the limelight from her
    4,952  7

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    US
    Florida is on the verge of another election recount; Trump calls it 'a disgrace'
    Florida is on the verge of another election recount; Trump calls it 'a disgrace'
    California bar shooter Ian David Long suspected of suffering from PTSD
    Explainer: The US president, the CNN journalist and the case of a doctored video
    COURTS
    Solicitor tells High Court she was discriminated against because she is 'a woman and a black African'
    Solicitor tells High Court she was discriminated against because she is 'a woman and a black African'
    The 5 at 5: Friday
    Cocaine-snorting gunman jailed for 11 years for plotting to murder a Dublin man
    GARDAí
    Two men (20s) arrested in connection with fatal stabbing of David Boland
    Two men (20s) arrested in connection with fatal stabbing of David Boland
    Concern for brother and sister who have gone missing in Dublin
    Appeal to find girl missing from Co Kildare
    DUBLIN
    The Little Museum of Dublin is on the move... to the building next door
    The Little Museum of Dublin is on the move... to the building next door
    Cunning plans, 900kg and bajada - Ireland's November Tests go up a gear
    Search launched after prisoner escapes from Dublin courthouse

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie