Another sinkhole has appeared in Co Monaghan

MONAGHAN COUNTY COUNCIL has closed a road after a second sinkhole emerged near Magheracloone as a precautionary measure.

The first sinkhole split a Monaghan GAA pitch in two in September this year. Experts said that the most likely cause of the sinkhole was the collapse of an old gypsum mine.

The sinkhole measures 9 metres in diameter is located 35 metres from the local road.

Following the emergence of a new sinkhole on lands owned by Gyproc, the company that owns the mines, the council closed the LP4900 local road at Drumgossat with immediate effect.

Local diversions are now operating to the school and church and the road will remain closed until further notice.

The R179 regional road between Carrickmacross and Kingscourt is unaffected and remains open.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Colm Carthy posted to Facebook to say that although the road closure is necessary, it was a massive inconvenience for the community.

“The people of Magheracloone have had to put up with far too much over the last few months and now may have to deal with this inconvenience during the Christmas period – it’s unacceptable and I will continue to push for answers as soon as possible.”

He added that the council was still trying to decide the cause of the sinkhole, and said that it may have nothing to do with the sinkhole at the GAA pitch.

Monaghan County Council apologised to locals and businesses for the inconvenience.