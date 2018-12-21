This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 21 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Another sinkhole has appeared in Co Monaghan

The affected road will remain closed as local diversions to the school and church are in place.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 21 Dec 2018, 10:28 AM
2 hours ago 12,594 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4409544
The first sinkhole, which appeared in September.
Image: Lou Metzger
The first sinkhole, which appeared in September.
The first sinkhole, which appeared in September.
Image: Lou Metzger

MONAGHAN COUNTY COUNCIL has closed a road after a second sinkhole emerged near Magheracloone as a precautionary measure.

The first sinkhole split a Monaghan GAA pitch in two in September this year. Experts said that the most likely cause of the sinkhole was the collapse of an old gypsum mine.

The sinkhole measures 9 metres in diameter is located 35 metres from the local road.

Following the emergence of a new sinkhole on lands owned by Gyproc, the company that owns the mines, the council closed the LP4900 local road at Drumgossat with immediate effect.

Local diversions are now operating to the school and church and the road will remain closed until further notice.

The R179 regional road between Carrickmacross and Kingscourt is unaffected and remains open.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Colm Carthy posted to Facebook to say that although the road closure is necessary, it was a massive inconvenience for the community.

“The people of Magheracloone have had to put up with far too much over the last few months and now may have to deal with this inconvenience during the Christmas period – it’s unacceptable and I will continue to push for answers as soon as possible.”

He added that the council was still trying to decide the cause of the sinkhole, and said that it may have nothing to do with the sinkhole at the GAA pitch.

Monaghan County Council apologised to locals and businesses for the inconvenience.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Gardaí arrest man armed with 'imitation firearm' and suspect device at Family Courts in Dublin
    97,634  63
    2
    		British army called in to hunt drones that left flights grounded at Gatwick
    79,918  123
    3
    		Abortion services made legal in Ireland as Michael D Higgins signs Bill into law
    39,936  229
    Fora
    1
    		Major concert promoters will hike ticket prices under incoming tax changes
    624  0
    2
    		These emails reveal the inside story of how Dún Laoghaire's innovation hub plan fell apart
    207  0
    3
    		Diagnosing this condition is 'traumatic'. Galway's Kite Medical thinks it has the solution
    153  0
    The42
    1
    		The striker from Dublin whose side gave Solskjaer a European scare
    24,905  9
    2
    		One last win for the All-Ireland hurling champions before Christmas
    21,840  4
    3
    		Several of Ireland's top athletes are being prevented from chasing their Olympic dream. Here's why
    19,349  13
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Saoirse Ronan is full of praise for Bradley Cooper, and it's pretty heartwarming
    6,420  0
    2
    		Michael Rapaport has failed to see the far-reaching effect of his criticism of Ariana Grande
    5,580  3
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Thursday
    3,371  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Farmer (74) sentenced after shooting another farmer and his dog over land feud
    Farmer (74) sentenced after shooting another farmer and his dog over land feud
    Teens on trial over alleged attack and robbery on student beaten with iron bar
    Two Belfast men jailed for 20 years for 'brutal, cold-blooded' murder of father-of-one
    GARDAí
    Two men arrested in relation to Strokestown incident released without charge
    Two men arrested in relation to Strokestown incident released without charge
    Teenager to appear in court charged with murder of Aidan O'Driscoll in Cork in 2016
    People told to report illegal use of drones amid concerns Irish airport could be hit like Gatwick
    DUBLIN
    Over 1,725 families and 3,800 children: Homelessness increases before Christmas
    Over 1,725 families and 3,800 children: Homelessness increases before Christmas
    Former Dublin U21 boss and senior coach lands new inter-county hurling job
    How I Spend My Money: A data analyst in Dublin on €75,000 who wants to live his life instead of saving
    COURT
    Gardaí release photos of phones after three men charged over theft and fraud offences in Dublin
    Gardaí release photos of phones after three men charged over theft and fraud offences in Dublin
    Two men due in court over discovery suspected explosive device in Co Meath
    N7 workers who were treated "appallingly" by employers awarded more than €1m

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie