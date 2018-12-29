This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here is what's happening around the country to ring in the New Year

There’s plenty of events happening around the country to ring in the New Year.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 29 Dec 2018, 9:00 PM
1 hour ago 6,458 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4392602

163 New Years Festival 2017 copy_90533266 The 3Countdown Concert in Dublin last year Source: RollingNews.ie

WELL, IT’S JUST a few days to go until New Year’s Eve and if you don’t have any plans yet, don’t worry, there’s plenty happening around the country. 

Dublin City is set to light up with three spectacular events on the 31st. 

Kicking off at 6pm, the Liffey Lights Midnight Moment Matinée will take place on Custom House Quay and George’s Quay.

This will run straight into the New Year’s Eve Concert at 8pm on Custom House Quay, which will be followed by the Liffey Lights Midnight Moment at 11.30pm on George’s Quay. 

More about Dublin City's official New Year's Eve celebrations can be read here

If you’re in Dublin and on the hunt for an indoors event instead, Vicar Street’s Turning Pirate Mix Tape party returns this year, with acts such as Booka Brass, Wallis Bird, Cathy Davey and Richie Egan due to perform. 

However, New Year’s festivities are not confined to the capital. Venues around the country are set to open their doors to welcome revellers ready to welcome the new year.

Here are a few of the events elsewhere around the country this weekend to ring in 2019.

Cork

Irish rock band Hothouse Flowers are playing a special New Year’s Eve concert in Cork’s Opera House, following the recent release of their new album Let’s Do This Thing. 

Their show kicks off at 8pm. 

Pubs, clubs and hotels are set to be packed out in the city, to cater for whatever kind of night you fancy.

Galway

There’s always plenty happening around Galway to appeal all tastes on New Year’s Eve. 

Halo Nightclub is hosting an evening of entertainment, performers, music and dancing with their Come What May, NYE in Moulin Rouge event. The event kicks off at 8pm. 

Meanwhile, a New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball will be held at Galway Rowing Club. 

New Year’s is always a big night in Galway’s Róisín Dubh, and this year is no exception. Following their sold-out show last July, Le Boom are returning to ring in 2019.

Limerick

Fancy a themed event this New Year’s? Well, Angel Lane in Limerick has you covered with a Beauty and the Beast Ball

Hermitage Green will be in Dolans Warehouse for the evening, celebrating the release of their new EP Gold and Rust. The event kicks off at 8pm. 

The Irish Heart Foundation is hosting a charity black-tie ball at the Savoy Hotel, which kicks off at 7pm.   

There's plenty of other events taking place across Limerick on the 31st, which can be found here

Kerry

In Kerry, there will be a fireworks display at Dingle Bay at 10pm. 

Following this, a marching band will perform in Dingle town to ring in the New Year. A countdown clock will be projected onto a building by the bridge. 

