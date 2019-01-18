Poll: Have you kept up your New Year's resolutions?

YESTERDAY WAS QUITTER’S day, according to research by Strava, the social network for sports and fitness, as reported in USA Today.

The after-Christmas period generally leads many of us to take up health and fitness related resolutions, whether it’s a dry January, exercising more, or maybe eating a bit less sugar.

The 17th of January was the day most people were likely to give up on their resolutions, according to the Strava study, which looked at more than 108 million US entries. It also found that more than 40% of people do stick with resolutions up to six months, while Thursdays are the worst days for keeping up fitness targets.

So, today we want to know: Have you stuck with your New Year’s resolutions this far?

