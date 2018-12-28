'Not aliens': New York sky lights up blue after blown transformer at power plant

The scene over the New York skyline overnight

The scene over the New York skyline overnight

AN EXPLOSION AT a power plant resulted in the sky over the New York skyline turning bright blue-green overnight.

The transformer explosion was determined to be a non-suspicious equipment malfunction, according to NYPD. However, the explanation did not satisfy some, with many taking to social media speculating of an alien invasion.

The strange sight was caused by an explosion at the Con Edison power plant in Queens, with the New York Police Department officially confirming on Twitter that the cause of the remarkable sight was the explosion and there was “no evidence of extraterrestrial activity”.

The explosion resulted in a number of power outages, which had a knock on effect on flights, with La Guardia Airport having a number of delays.

Many New Yorkers were stunned when the sky over parts of Queens started to glow a bright neon blue shortly after 9pm on Thursday night.

Scores posted footage of the glowing skyline to social media, saying the sky was “bright as day”. Footage of the scene shows the sky flickering a bright blue-green for several minutes.

*Not* aliens. Blown transformer at Queens Con-Ed facility. Scattered power outages, including LGA. Con-Ed, FDNY, PD, OEM all working on it. https://t.co/xX60Ph8SWw — Eric Phillips (@EricFPhillips) December 28, 2018 Source: Eric Phillips /Twitter

“The lights you have seen throughout the city appear to have been from a transformer explosion at a Con Ed facility in Queens,” the New York Police Department tweeted.

Con Edison, the power company, tweeted that:

There was a brief electrical fire at our substation in Astoria which involved some electrical transformers and caused a transmission dip in the area. We’re currently investigating the cause of the incident.

The sky over NYC turned bright blue Thursday night as the result of a transformer explosion in Queens, causing some residents to wonder what was going on.



Authorities say no one was injured. Con Ed reports all power lines serving the area are in service. https://t.co/pXEjp9aqJD pic.twitter.com/74gLeh5MGs — ABC News (@ABC) December 28, 2018 Source: ABC News /Twitter

The Mayor of New York Bill de Blasio also confirmed on Twitter that there is no current fire and there are no injuries reported.

A transformer explosion at a Con Ed plant in Queens lit up the night sky over New York City, turning the skyline bright blue for a moment and frightening residents in the process. https://t.co/hHMO4TQqsH pic.twitter.com/3D1d2pDdUW — ABC News (@ABC) December 28, 2018 Source: ABC News /Twitter

- © AFP 2018