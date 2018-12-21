This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 21 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Remarkable archaeological discoveries' made near Newgrange passage tomb

A report sheds new light on discoveries made this summer.

By Órla Ryan Friday 21 Dec 2018, 6:30 AM
58 minutes ago 4,921 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4408939

????????????????????????????????? A GIS-generated terrain model of the Newgrange flood plain at Brú na Bóinne showing the principal archaeological sites from the 2018 aerial survey. Source: Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht

TO MARK TODAY’S winter solstice further details of the archaeological discoveries made this year within the World Heritage Site of Brú na Bóinne, close to Newgrange passage tomb in Co Meath, have been released. 

The Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht said the new information “reinforces the remarkable level of ceremonial and ritual use of the landscape around Newgrange during the prehistoric period”.

In an interim report released today, the National Monuments Service has revealed the results of its analysis of aerial reconnaissance it carried out following the initial discoveries in July – which received global attention at the time. 

Immense enclosures of timber uprights and large ceremonial henges have been identified on the floodplain in the shadow of Newgrange passage tomb.

These monuments “clearly form a deliberately structured and ritual landscape of great significance”, a department spokesperson said. 

3 Two large prehistoric henges depicted as cropmarks last July. Source: Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht

During the very dry summer, details of stunning archaeological monuments became visible for the first time as crop marks in the parched fields of the River Boyne floodplain.

The detail of these ancient monuments was unprecedented, offering a rarely seen insight into prehistoric ritual and architecture.

Josepha Madigan, Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, said: “These remarkable archaeological discoveries are a significant reinforcement of the Unesco World Heritage inscription and will transform our understanding of Brú na Bóinne…

These discoveries will inspire much interest and will attract further research and interpretation. My department looks forward to working with the landowners and academic institutes and researchers in the years ahead on ensuring the secrets these sites still hold are revealed.

Every year on this date, 21 December (the shortest day of the year), a beam of sunlight shines directly through a light box above the main door in the Newgrange passage tomb and casts a beam of light up the main corridor of the neolithic monument.

This feature of the 5,000-year-old neolithic monument was first discovered during reconstruction work in the 1970s.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Gardaí arrest man armed with 'imitation firearm' and suspect device at Family Courts in Dublin
    95,527  63
    2
    		British army called in to hunt drones that left flights grounded at Gatwick
    76,137  123
    3
    		Mary Lou McDonald: 'Leo asked where I was in the Dáil yesterday. I'm in Palestine observing the daily abuse they face'
    57,334  212
    Fora
    1
    		Major concert promoters will hike ticket prices under incoming tax changes
    231  0
    2
    		Diagnosing this condition is 'traumatic'. Galway's Kite Medical thinks it has the solution
    103  0
    3
    		These emails reveal the inside story of how Dún Laoghaire's innovation hub plan fell apart
    13  0
    The42
    1
    		The striker from Dublin whose side gave Solskjaer a European scare
    22,126  7
    2
    		'I promised her it wasn’t the end for me. Even if the surgery didn’t work and my career was over'
    18,764  2
    3
    		Several of Ireland's top athletes are being prevented from chasing their Olympic dream. Here's why
    18,335  11
    DailyEdge
    1
    		The importance of Rachel McAdam's viral breast pump pic can not be understated
    6,046  5
    2
    		Saoirse Ronan is full of praise for Bradley Cooper, and it's pretty heartwarming
    4,730  0
    3
    		The Kardashians are planning a digital detox in 2019 by shutting all of their apps in 2019... it's The Dredge
    4,585  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Two Belfast men jailed for 20 years for 'brutal, cold-blooded' murder of father-of-one
    Two Belfast men jailed for 20 years for 'brutal, cold-blooded' murder of father-of-one
    Court refuses Harvey Weinstein's request to dismiss sex assault case
    Man who raped Spanish student asks for transfer to Central Mental Hospital
    GARDAí
    People told to report illegal use of drones amid concerns Irish airport could be hit like Gatwick
    People told to report illegal use of drones amid concerns Irish airport could be hit like Gatwick
    Two arrested after gardaí seize cannabis and cocaine worth estimated €97,000 in Munster
    11 people arrested in Cork during Garda 'day of action'
    DUBLIN
    Over 1,725 families and 3,800 children: Homelessness increases before Christmas
    Over 1,725 families and 3,800 children: Homelessness increases before Christmas
    Former Dublin U21 boss and senior coach lands new inter-county hurling job
    How I Spend My Money: A data analyst in Dublin on €75,000 who wants to live his life instead of saving
    ROSCOMMON
    Occupation of KBC Bank branch ends after talks about evictions 'settled'
    Occupation of KBC Bank branch ends after talks about evictions 'settled'
    Roscommon eviction: Gardaí conduct search operation after Sunday's violent scenes
    Roscommon eviction family say they're 'disappointed' in Varadkar's Dáil comments

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie