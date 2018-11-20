Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A 70-year-old man was found not guilty of murdering his “violent” partner.
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said some PAYE workers could lose out on some of their cash because of changes to the flat rate expense claim regime.
- The CSO said a national survey on sexual violence may take five years to complete.
- Members of the Republic of Ireland soccer team led tributes to Irish fan David Clerkin, who died after falling into the water at Copenhagen Harbour.
- Máiría Cahill accused Mary Lou McDonald of ‘bluster and spin‘ after meeting the Sinn Féin leader.
- A referendum on water supply may be on the cards.
- A review of the handling of sexual assault cases in Northern Ireland has recommended that members of the public be excluded from such trials.
- Tributes were paid to RTÉ music presenter Sandy Harsch, who died aged 76 following a short illness.
- More Irish soldiers will be deployed on peacekeeping missions, if proposals to put more structures in place around sending troops to volatile areas are agreed.
WORLD
#BREXIT: Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg said he believes enough Tory backbenchers will turn against Prime Minister Theresa May to prevent her leading the party into the next general election.
#US: President Donald Trump’s daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump used a personal email account for government business, in violation of federal records rules, the Washington Post reported.
#BARCELONA: One person was killed and 44 others injured, three of them seriously, after a commuter train derailed near Barcelona due to a landslide caused by heavy rains.
PARTING SHOT
Anne Hegerty, star of quiz show The Chase, was sent a lovely letter from an 11-year-old boy who has autism, thanking her for talking about her experience of Asperger Syndrome while on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
