Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Liam Cunningham was today presented with the DIT Brendan Behan Award for his outstanding contribution to the arts and in recognition of his humanitarian work. Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Waves crash over Seaham Lighthouse near Durham, England. Source: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire/PA Images

#BREXIT: Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg said he believes enough Tory backbenchers will turn against Prime Minister Theresa May to prevent her leading the party into the next general election.

#US: President Donald Trump’s daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump used a personal email account for government business, in violation of federal records rules, the Washington Post reported.

#BARCELONA: One person was killed and 44 others injured, three of them seriously, after a commuter train derailed near Barcelona due to a landslide caused by heavy rains.

PARTING SHOT

Anne Hegerty, star of quiz show The Chase, was sent a lovely letter from an 11-year-old boy who has autism, thanking her for talking about her experience of Asperger Syndrome while on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Source: Twitter

