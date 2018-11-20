This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

A murder trial, tax changes and Brexit had people talking today.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 20 Nov 2018, 9:01 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

086 DIT Brendan Behan Award_90558987 Liam Cunningham was today presented with the DIT Brendan Behan Award for his outstanding contribution to the arts and in recognition of his humanitarian work. Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

  • A 70-year-old man was found not guilty of murdering his “violent” partner.
  • Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said some PAYE workers could lose out on some of their cash because of changes to the flat rate expense claim regime.
  • The CSO said a national survey on sexual violence may take five years to complete.
  • Members of the Republic of Ireland soccer team led tributes to Irish fan David Clerkin, who died after falling into the water at Copenhagen Harbour.
  • Máiría Cahill accused Mary Lou McDonald of ‘bluster and spin‘ after meeting the Sinn Féin leader. 
  • A referendum on water supply may be on the cards
  • A review of the handling of sexual assault cases in Northern Ireland has recommended that members of the public be excluded from such trials
  • Tributes were paid to RTÉ music presenter Sandy Harsch, who died aged 76 following a short illness.
  • More Irish soldiers will be deployed on peacekeeping missions, if proposals to put more structures in place around sending troops to volatile areas are agreed.

WORLD

wavw Waves crash over Seaham Lighthouse near Durham, England. Source: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire/PA Images

#BREXIT: Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg said he believes enough Tory backbenchers will turn against Prime Minister Theresa May to prevent her leading the party into the next general election.

#US: President Donald Trump’s daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump used a personal email account for government business, in violation of federal records rules, the Washington Post reported. 

#BARCELONA: One person was killed and 44 others injured, three of them seriously, after a commuter train derailed near Barcelona due to a landslide caused by heavy rains.

PARTING SHOT

Anne Hegerty, star of quiz show The Chase, was sent a lovely letter from an 11-year-old boy who has autism, thanking her for talking about her experience of Asperger Syndrome while on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 

DsY1VYQXoAE5yom Source: Twitter

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

