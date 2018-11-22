Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Willow Lynch (four) from Swords, with her brothers Noah (10) and Calab (8), pictured on Dublin's Liffey St Upper by the DublinTown Christmas tree. Source: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Buttermere Lake in the Lake District, Cumbria, England. Source: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire/PA Images

#BREXIT: The European Union and Britain agreed a draft declaration on their future relationship.

#US: President Donald Trump threatened to close the US border with Mexico for an undisclosed period of time if his administration determines that its southern ally has lost “control” on its side.

#SAUDI ARABIA: The kingdom warned that criticism of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is a “red line”, after calls for him to be held accountable for the horrific killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

PARTING SHOT

One of the dogs who needs to be rehomed. Source: ISPCA

The ISPCA is appealing for homes for nine Terrier Collie-type dogs who are currently at the Donegal Animal Rehabilitation Centre.

The dogs were discovered by the ISPCA living in unsuitable conditions where their welfare was compromised. All nine dogs were surrendered into the care of the ISPCA centre in Donegal.

