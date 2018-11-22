Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- An elderly couple were found dead at a house outside Kilkenny city. An investigation has been launched but early indications suggest no foul play was involved.
- An Irishman died after being punched outside a bar in New York.
- A Dublin man pleaded guilty at the non-jury Special Criminal Court to helping a criminal organisation carry out the murder of David ‘Daithi’ Douglas in 2016.
- A woman died following a single-vehicle collision in Co Galway.
- The daughter of Noel ‘Duck Egg’ Kirwan, who was murdered in the driveway of his Dublin home, told the Special Criminal Court the “only thing” her father was guilty of was “showing his respect” at a childhood friend’s funeral.
- Probationer gardaí who are due to be attested at the end of this month were told they are being temporarily re-allocated to cover traffic duties in December.
- The Hauntings Solider sculpture in Stephen’s Green was cleaned up after it was vandalised with red paint.
- The Attorney General is assessing if the issue of spiralling student rents can be dealt with in upcoming legislation.
- George Hook is leaving Newstalk, it was confirmed.
- Tickets for the only Irish gig of the Spice Girls reunion tour sold out.
WORLD
#BREXIT: The European Union and Britain agreed a draft declaration on their future relationship.
#US: President Donald Trump threatened to close the US border with Mexico for an undisclosed period of time if his administration determines that its southern ally has lost “control” on its side.
#SAUDI ARABIA: The kingdom warned that criticism of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is a “red line”, after calls for him to be held accountable for the horrific killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
PARTING SHOT
The ISPCA is appealing for homes for nine Terrier Collie-type dogs who are currently at the Donegal Animal Rehabilitation Centre.
The dogs were discovered by the ISPCA living in unsuitable conditions where their welfare was compromised. All nine dogs were surrendered into the care of the ISPCA centre in Donegal.
Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases.
COMMENTS