This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Thursday 22 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

The deaths of an elderly couple in Kilkenny and the death of an Irishman in New York had people talking today.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 22 Nov 2018, 9:00 PM
2 hours ago 5,712 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4355665

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

04 Christmas Tree Lights_90559213 Willow Lynch (four) from Swords, with her brothers Noah (10) and Calab (8), pictured on Dublin's Liffey St Upper by the DublinTown Christmas tree. Source: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

  • An elderly couple were found dead at a house outside Kilkenny city. An investigation has been launched but early indications suggest no foul play was involved.
  • An Irishman died after being punched outside a bar in New York
  • A Dublin man pleaded guilty at the non-jury Special Criminal Court to helping a criminal organisation carry out the murder of David ‘Daithi’ Douglas in 2016.
  • A woman died following a single-vehicle collision in Co Galway
  • The daughter of Noel ‘Duck Egg’ Kirwan, who was murdered in the driveway of his Dublin home, told the Special Criminal Court the “only thing” her father was guilty of was “showing his respect” at a childhood friend’s funeral.
  • Probationer gardaí who are due to be attested at the end of this month were told they are being temporarily re-allocated to cover traffic duties in December.
  • The Hauntings Solider sculpture in Stephen’s Green was cleaned up after it was vandalised with red paint
  • The Attorney General is assessing if the issue of spiralling student rents can be dealt with in upcoming legislation.
  • George Hook is leaving Newstalk, it was confirmed. 
  • Tickets for the only Irish gig of the Spice Girls reunion tour sold out

WORLD

uk Buttermere Lake in the Lake District, Cumbria, England. Source: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire/PA Images

#BREXIT: The European Union and Britain agreed a draft declaration on their future relationship.

#US: President Donald Trump threatened to close the US border with Mexico for an undisclosed period of time if his administration determines that its southern ally has lost “control” on its side.

#SAUDI ARABIA: The kingdom warned that criticism of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is a “red line”, after calls for him to be held accountable for the horrific killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

PARTING SHOT

original One of the dogs who needs to be rehomed. Source: ISPCA

The ISPCA is appealing for homes for nine Terrier Collie-type dogs who are currently at the Donegal Animal Rehabilitation Centre.

The dogs were discovered by the ISPCA living in unsuitable conditions where their welfare was compromised. All nine dogs were surrendered into the care of the ISPCA centre in Donegal.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Elderly couple found dead at house outside Kilkenny city
    60,445  12
    2
    		Mother pleads for funding as daughter spends over 115 days in Wexford General Hospital
    59,911  7
    3
    		Tickets for Spice Girls in Croke Park have SOLD OUT as fans vent anger online
    53,125  66
    Fora
    1
    		Ireland could be pitched as a 'detox destination' for soul-searching celebs
    365  0
    2
    		A Mothercare Ireland boss liked retail tech startup ServiceDock so much he backed it
    143  0
    3
    		Dublin's Courtsdesk is on a mission to take the pain out of getting legal data
    94  0
    The42
    1
    		Ringrose retained as Schmidt makes wholesale changes for final November Test
    36,535  44
    2
    		48 games for eir Sport and 14 for RTÉ - Irish TV details for 2019 Rugby World Cup revealed
    25,157  45
    3
    		Mick McCarthy set for second coming as Ireland manager - reports
    24,271  71
    DailyEdge
    1
    		What's going to be THE Penneys scarf of the winter? We investigate
    7,161  1
    2
    		Poll: Did you manage to get your hands on Spice Girls tickets this morning?
    3,956  0
    3
    		At 60 years of age, Ice-T filmed himself trying coffee and bagels for the first time for everyone on the internet ...it's The Dredge
    3,673  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Migrant fishermen 'treated like modern slaves'
    Migrant fishermen 'treated like modern slaves'
    Daughter of murdered Noel 'Duck Egg' Kirwan: 'We'll never get our heads around this nightmare'
    Woman in the UK jailed for stalking ex-boyfriend, leading him to move country
    GARDAí
    Woman (56) dies in single-vehicle collision in Co Galway
    Woman (56) dies in single-vehicle collision in Co Galway
    Elderly couple found dead at house outside Kilkenny city
    Four men arrested in Drogheda as part of ongoing operation targeting rival gangs
    COURT
    Man appears in Belfast court over Jennifer Dornan murder after being extradited
    Man appears in Belfast court over Jennifer Dornan murder after being extradited
    Man who lost teeth from epileptic seizures fined for possessing cannabis used to treat symptoms
    French ex-minister Georges Tron cleared of raping two former employees
    IRELAND
    Irish-influenced USA take on Schmidt's side from best-ever world ranking of 13th
    Irish-influenced USA take on Schmidt's side from best-ever world ranking of 13th
    Arnold a 'raw talent' to be fine-tuned as fringe players work to fit into Schmidt's side
    Schmidt hopes to see McCloskey show his ball-playing skills in Ireland midfield

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie