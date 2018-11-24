Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Kellie Harrington won gold at the Women’s Boxing World Championships in New Delhi, with a sensational victory over Thailand’s Sudaporn Seesondee. Source: AIBA

WORLD

British Prime Minister Theresa May and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at the European Commission today. Source: Etienne Ansotte/DPA/PA Images

#BREXIT: Boris Johnson said the UK is “on the verge of making a historic mistake” if it backs the draft Brexit agreement, ahead of a crunch meeting of the leaders of 27 EU member states tomorrow.

#US: Climate change will cost the US hundreds of billions of dollars annually by the end of the century unless drastic action is taken to cut carbon emissions, a major government report warned.

#FRANCE: Police in Paris fired tear gas and a water cannon on demonstrators who tried to break through a police cordon at a protest against an increase in diesel tax.

PARTING SHOT

