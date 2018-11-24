This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

An arrest over John Curran’s murder, transport delays and Kellie Harrington winning gold had people talking today.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 24 Nov 2018, 8:01 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

ly Kellie Harrington won gold at the Women’s Boxing World Championships in New Delhi, with a sensational victory over Thailand’s Sudaporn Seesondee. Source: AIBA

  • A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection with the murder of John Curran in South Africa.
  • Flights in and out of Dublin Airport were delayed after an issue with the airport’s radar system.
  • Kellie Harrington won gold at the Women’s Boxing World Championships in New Delhi.
  • There were major disruptions to train services to and from Heuston Station in Dublin following a tragic incident in Co Kildare.
  • A 64-year-old man died following a workplace accident at Dublin Airport.
  • Nine in 10 people think judges and others in the legal profession should have mandatory education in consent and rape myths.
  • The FAI has reached an agreement with both Mick McCarthy and Stephen Kenny to take over as Ireland manager over the next three years, according to reports.
  • Gardaí in Cork renewed their appeal asking for the public’s assistance in finding Julian Reed (13), who has been missing for over a week. 
  • Locals in Dublin’s Liberties are gearing up to fight plans by Dublin City Council to turn allotments and a community garden into rapid-build housing.

WORLD

eu British Prime Minister Theresa May and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at the European Commission today. Source: Etienne Ansotte/DPA/PA Images

#BREXIT: Boris Johnson said the UK is “on the verge of making a historic mistake” if it backs the draft Brexit agreement, ahead of a crunch meeting of the leaders of 27 EU member states tomorrow. 

#US: Climate change will cost the US hundreds of billions of dollars annually by the end of the century unless drastic action is taken to cut carbon emissions, a major government report warned.

#FRANCE: Police in Paris fired tear gas and a water cannon on demonstrators who tried to break through a police cordon at a protest against an increase in diesel tax.

PARTING SHOT

Relive the noughties with this DailyEdge quiz: Who Sang It: Girls Aloud or Sugababes?

Source: SugababesVEVO/YouTube

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases.

