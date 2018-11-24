Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection with the murder of John Curran in South Africa.
- Flights in and out of Dublin Airport were delayed after an issue with the airport’s radar system.
- Kellie Harrington won gold at the Women’s Boxing World Championships in New Delhi.
- There were major disruptions to train services to and from Heuston Station in Dublin following a tragic incident in Co Kildare.
- A 64-year-old man died following a workplace accident at Dublin Airport.
- Nine in 10 people think judges and others in the legal profession should have mandatory education in consent and rape myths.
- The FAI has reached an agreement with both Mick McCarthy and Stephen Kenny to take over as Ireland manager over the next three years, according to reports.
- Gardaí in Cork renewed their appeal asking for the public’s assistance in finding Julian Reed (13), who has been missing for over a week.
- Locals in Dublin’s Liberties are gearing up to fight plans by Dublin City Council to turn allotments and a community garden into rapid-build housing.
WORLD
#BREXIT: Boris Johnson said the UK is “on the verge of making a historic mistake” if it backs the draft Brexit agreement, ahead of a crunch meeting of the leaders of 27 EU member states tomorrow.
#US: Climate change will cost the US hundreds of billions of dollars annually by the end of the century unless drastic action is taken to cut carbon emissions, a major government report warned.
#FRANCE: Police in Paris fired tear gas and a water cannon on demonstrators who tried to break through a police cordon at a protest against an increase in diesel tax.
PARTING SHOT
