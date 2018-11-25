Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of todayâ€™s news.

IRELAND

The Hauntings Soldier towers over hundreds of people who turned up this afternoon to bid farewell to the First World War sculpture in St Stephens Green, Dublin. Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

British Prime Minister Theresa May addresses a press conference at the end of a special Brexit summit in Brussels, Belgium today. Source: Ye Pingfan/Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#EU: The leaders of 27 EU member states, including Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, endorsed the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

#CRIMEA:Â Ukraine said Russia opened fire on its navy ships, injuring at least one serviceman.

#SYRIA: Russia launched airstrikes on the Syrian rebels it accused of carrying out a chlorine attack.

#US: President DonaldÂ Trump congratulated himself for falling oil prices, while hitting out at Mexico and France.Â

PARTING SHOT

Solidarityâ€“People Before Profit TD Ruth Coppinger told TheJournal.ie why she believes her â€˜thong stuntâ€˜ in the DÃ¡il can kickstart a movement around sexism and consent.

