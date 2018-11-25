Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of todayâ€™s news.
IRELAND
- Arlene Foster said British Prime Minister Theresa May will need to remove backstop provisions in the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement in order for the DUP to back it.
- Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan condemned an arson attack at a Donegal hotel being prepared for asylum seekers.
- Mick McCarthy was confirmed as the new Ireland football manager, with Stephen Kenny set to succeed him.
- A man died following a collision between two motorcycles and a 4Ã—4 vehicle in Co Meath.
- A murder investigationÂ was launched after a young manâ€™s body was found in Derry city.
- GardaÃ appealed for the publicâ€™s help in tracing the whereabouts of a woman who is missing from Co Cork.
- Dozens of Civil Defence volunteers received their drone licenses.
- A man appeared in court in connection with the seizure of â‚¬600,000 worth of cannabis in Co Louth.
- A driver in Co Cork was found using a spoon instead of a key when stopped by gardaÃ.
WORLD
#EU: The leaders of 27 EU member states, including Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, endorsed the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.
#CRIMEA:Â Ukraine said Russia opened fire on its navy ships, injuring at least one serviceman.
#SYRIA: Russia launched airstrikes on the Syrian rebels it accused of carrying out a chlorine attack.
#US: President DonaldÂ Trump congratulated himself for falling oil prices, while hitting out at Mexico and France.Â
PARTING SHOTSource: TheJournal.ie/YouTube
Solidarityâ€“People Before Profit TD Ruth Coppinger told TheJournal.ie why she believes her â€˜thong stuntâ€˜ in the DÃ¡il can kickstart a movement around sexism and consent.
Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases.
COMMENTS