Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The Hauntings Soldier towers over hundreds of people who turned up this afternoon to bid farewell to the First World War sculpture in St Stephens Green, Dublin. Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

British Prime Minister Theresa May addresses a press conference at the end of a special Brexit summit in Brussels, Belgium today. Source: Ye Pingfan/Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#EU: The leaders of 27 EU member states, including Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, endorsed the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

#CRIMEA: Ukraine said Russia opened fire on its navy ships, injuring at least one serviceman.

#SYRIA: Russia launched airstrikes on the Syrian rebels it accused of carrying out a chlorine attack.

#US: President Donald Trump congratulated himself for falling oil prices, while hitting out at Mexico and France.

PARTING SHOT

Solidarity–People Before Profit TD Ruth Coppinger told TheJournal.ie why she believes her ‘thong stunt‘ in the Dáil can kickstart a movement around sexism and consent.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases.